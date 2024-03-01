Headline News

Police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking suspects and witnesses following a drive-by shooting in the Township of King.
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9:46 p.m., police responded to reports of the sound of gunshots on Coppermine Court, near Highway 27 and Fairmont Ridge Trail, in the Township of King.
When officers arrived, they were met by a homeowner who told them someone had shot at their house. Upon search of the area, damage from a bullet was located on one of the vehicles in the driveway, with a bullet fragment nearby.
Video from the area shows a dark-coloured, older style SUV or Jeep slowly approach the home and a single gunshot fired from within the vehicle.
That video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Lr_qtxVRCOM
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, older style SUV or Jeep.
Investigators believe the same vehicle was in the area on Feb. 23, around 8 p.m., and are seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-8765423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

