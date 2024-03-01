Police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking suspects and witnesses following a drive-by shooting in the Township of King.On ...

The Nobleton Community Hall will remain as is. King council listened to the public, and backed off moving or demolishing the structure. In the face of numerous public delegations and an estimated two-hour debate, Mayor Steve Pellegrini told the audience in the council chambers of the move. Councillor David Boyd drafted a motion for council to withdraw its intention to repeal the designation bylaw. The move negated both options recommended by staff.

King Township is looking at how to name the new Township Wide Recreation Centre. Staff noted the building is on track and nearing completion and they’re looking at putting a value on the naming rights.

Member of Provincial Parliament for King-Vaughan Stephen Lecce brought good news to the Township of King last week, when he announced $1.2 million in funding for local road maintenance projects. The allocation of funds is part of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund which is dedicated to the renewal and rehabilitation of essential infrastructure. The Provincial Grant is earmarked for rural communities.