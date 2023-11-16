Cuisinart basket air fryer delivers it all

King Township has initiated a land-use study to guide future development of the Highway 11 Corridor, a unique area located in the Township’s northeast corner. ...

Public opposition has shelved the idea of creating a Heritage Conservation District for Schomberg. More than a dozen residents spoke at the recent council meeting, the bulk of which opposed the idea. And they didn’t even want to proceed with a study, something staff pegged at costing $300,000 over three years. Instead, councillors and staff said they will offer residents more information regarding heritage conservation. As well, there are a number of heritage conservation education workshops in November, which are being held by the Heritage Advisory Committee in partnership with the Township’s heritage planning staff.

Changes are coming to the Nobleton Core, as part of the Nobleton Community Park Revitalization Strategy. Part of those changes require a decision on the ...

The improved “Our King” Official Plan is being reviewed by Township staff. The review of this guiding document will help ensure King balances its growth with preserving its characteristics. Staff created an introductory discussion paper outlining some key issues.