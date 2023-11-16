Cuisinart basket air fryer delivers it all

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
With air fryers becoming our go-to counter top appliance, it’s important to find one that simply does it all.
Well, the offering from venerable Cuisinart is the new must-have item.
Whether you’re entertaining for the holidays, or just heating up leftovers, their Air-200C is one lean machine.
It’s sleek and complements any modern decor. It packs a punch and boasts a large basket, but it’s not intrusive or overbearing. It looks like it belongs on the counter.
The versatile Cuisinart Basket Air Fryer can actually lighten up fried foods with fast and even hot-air-powered cooking. Use a little or no oil at all to make healthy meals with the crispy crunch you love.
It’s really the ideal gadget for wings, fries and fingers, to keep the kids happy at all times.
The unit has five popular pre-programmed settings, a toss notification to flip food mid-way through cooking, and a convenient viewing window. You can air fry, roast, bake, broil, and warm food with this handy companion.
The best part is it’s easy to clean and maintain as the parts are dishwasher friendly. I’d recommend getting some basket filters to keep any grease to a minimum. With its 5.7-litre square basket, it provides more cooking area than the typical round baskets.
Along with the presets, you can alter the temperature or fiddle around to find your favourite settings. It has a viewing window and light and a 60-minute timer with an automatic “keep warm” setting.
But it’s basically a plug-and-cook unit.
You really can’t go wrong with this compact all-in-one unit. At times it can replace your oven, at others, especially during holiday get-togethers, it’s a vital complement.
The Cuisinart Basket Air Fryer is available at most major retailers. For more on their products, visit https://www.cuisinart.ca/