Deliberate fire costs taxpayers thousands

June 21, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A deliberately set fire in one of the washrooms at Memorial Park will cost the Township thousands in tax dollars.
On June 2 around 5 p.m., a fire was deliberately set in one of the washrooms at Memorial Park in King City. This placed this washroom out of service until further notice. Damage is pegged between $5,000 and $10,000.
Fire Chief Jim Wall said the cause was determined to be deliberate in nature. The following evening (June 3), a garbage can was also set on fire in the same vicinity. Both of these incidents required both fire and police to attend.
While not confirmed, the mayor speculated the fire was lit by local teens, prompting his message to parents: “We should all know where our children are.”
If anyone has any information on these fires, please contact York Regional Police, or Fire Prevention Officer Tibbitts at King Fire and Emergency Services at 905-833-5321.