Deliberate fire costs taxpayers thousands

While King Township has worked hard maintaining its huge road network, some local roads are in desperate need of attention. Staff presented its 10-Year Paving Strategy recently, noting much more funding is needed to address the shortfalls.

The new Township-Wide Recreation Centre in King – a fully accessible recreation complex with a lap pool, ice surfaces, athletic fieldhouse and a multi-purpose room – is ...

Three Toronto men have been charged with numerous offences in the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown earlier this year. The investigation revealed an organized crime connection. The incident has left the 65-year-old local senior with life-altering injuries. Investigators with the York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau made the arrests last week, along with a few others, in an indepth investigation.