McDonald’s offering refreshed flavours with McWraps

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Variety is the spice of life, literally.

Especially when referring to the new flavours of McWraps, by McDonald’s.

Now available in Zesty Lime, Sweet Chili and Chicken & Bacon, these are sure to please any tastebud.

The refreshed McWrap® and Chicken Snack Wrap® lineup, featuring “craveable” flavours and made with quality fresh ingredients are a welcome addition to the fast food market.

“Our refreshed lineup of wraps are made with juicy, tender seasoned chicken that’s available crispy or grilled, and are prepared in our restaurant kitchens with ingredients like fresh veggies and flavourful sauces all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla,” says Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation lead, McDonald’s Canada. “Whether you’re a true chicken lover hoping to satisfy your chicken craving or looking for a delicious and convenient snack on-the-go, our wraps lineup offer something for everyone.”

The fresh flavours include:

Zesty Lime McWrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, sliced tomato, cucumbers and cilantro lime sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Sweet Chili McWrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, mayo-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Chicken & Bacon McWrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, hickory-smoked bacon and mayo-style sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and ranch sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

These are hearty, and very filling. If you’re thinking of having two, you may want to rethink that.

These are stuffed full of goodness with every bite. McDonald’s really hit the mark with these and the new flavours are spot on.

The chicken was cooked to perfection, and it’s a nice quality, too.

The chicken and bacon was superb, one of the best we’ve tried. A solid 8.5/10. The Zesty Lime was a unique taste sensation and our staff give it a solid 7.5/10. The Sweet Chili was another winner, the perfect amount of zest and sweetness.

When burgers just won’t do, these will fill the hunger gap quite nicely.

“The McDonald’s way is all about giving guests something they know and love us for, which is why the refreshed McWrap lineup was designed to maximize craveability, ingredient harmony and enjoyment.”

What are you waiting for?

