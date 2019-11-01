Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

January 15, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far.
The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release.
Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.
“It’s You Always been You” is an upbeat song about true love that may even get you moving. “Forever” is typical of Mizzoni’s style and eloquence – perfect vocals and an interesting delivery of harmony and chorus. His style is a fusion of old school jazz, pop, dance and even country.
He considers himself as a strong songwriter, but make no mistake, Mizzoni is multi-talented. Not only does he write, perform and produce his own material, he’s an accomplished musician and former member of the Juno Award winning band Frozen Ghost.
Drawing inspiration from pretty much everywhere, Mizzoni is a creative machine. This is due, in part, to his in-home recording studio and vast “toolbox” of digital assortments.
Mizzoni’s popularity on social media and music sights has exploded in the past year, due to his highly successful Better Days in 2019 and Waves of Indigo in 2018. Both received extensive international airplay in more than 40 countries.
With more than 150 titles in his catalogue, Mizzoni is simply thrilled to be so productive at this stage of his life. He left his music career in the 1980s and has become a successful entrepreneur. He returned to songwriting roughly six years ago and ever since has been a creative powerhouse. His passion and accolades from around the globe, fuel his motivation to keep going.
He hits the studio every day, spending three to five hours a day enveloped in the creative process.
“I love the flexibility of having my own studio,” he said, noting last year alone he wrote and produced 40 songs.
Mizzoni said he tends to write the music first, starting the chorus. That dictates the direction and lyrics of the song. While it’s a bit of a reverse order, it works well for him.
He still has an itch to perform live on stage. During the photo shoot for his new album cover, Mizzoni found himself on stage, getting lost in his own music.
The new single “It’s You Always been You” has been sent to 150 radio stations across North America and has gone viral on SoundCloud. His list of followers has ballooned to over 5,500.
Now that Mizzoni is “locked in,” we’ll be hearing a lot more of him in the months and years to come. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see him perform live.
The new album Forever was produced by Mizzoni and Alexander Dedov, mixed and mastered by Michael Sarracini at Mono Road Music.
For more, visit soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni or visit www.lenmizzoni.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.