Headline News

Public meeting on community safety

November 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

In response to recent incidents involving armed home invasions, King Township and York Regional Police (YRP) will co-host a Nobleton Community Safety Meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, to provide residents with information about the ongoing investigation and a platform to voice their concerns.
The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre, located at 2585 King Road, King City. This location was chosen because the council chambers are set up for virtual streaming for those unable to attend in person. The livestream can be watched online at King Township’s YouTube channel.
Representatives from YRP will be present to address questions and share updates regarding ongoing efforts to maintain community safety. They’ll also provide tips on how homeowners can keep themselves and their property safe. Due to the active nature of the investigation, some details may need to remain confidential, however, YRP is committed to providing as much information as possible.
The agenda for the meeting will include the following five topics:
YRP’s Community Safety Portal (how to access the information and demonstration); crime prevention strategies; actions taken by YRP for community safety; Question and answer session, and a round-table citizen concerns.
Residents are encouraged to attend the community meeting to engage directly with representatives and share their thoughts.
“I encourage everyone to attend the open house. Your safety and peace of mind remain our top priorities as we work through this together,” said Councillor David Boyd.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Public meeting on community safety

In response to recent incidents involving armed home invasions, King Township and York Regional Police (YRP) will co-host a Nobleton Community Safety Meeting on Monday, ...

2025 budget book now available online

A new approach to King’s budget process will make it easier for the public to understand.For its 2025 budget process, the Township is transitioning to ...

King Township Food Bank faces unprecedented demand, urges community support

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

Council eases off finalizing Neighbourhood Plans for King City, Nobleton

An update on the revitalization of two local neighbourhoods filled the King council chambers last week, as residents voiced their concerns about future development and intensification.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open