Public meeting on community safety

November 13, 2024 · 0 Comments
In response to recent incidents involving armed home invasions, King Township and York Regional Police (YRP) will co-host a Nobleton Community Safety Meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, to provide residents with information about the ongoing investigation and a platform to voice their concerns.
The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre, located at 2585 King Road, King City. This location was chosen because the council chambers are set up for virtual streaming for those unable to attend in person. The livestream can be watched online at King Township’s YouTube channel.
Representatives from YRP will be present to address questions and share updates regarding ongoing efforts to maintain community safety. They’ll also provide tips on how homeowners can keep themselves and their property safe. Due to the active nature of the investigation, some details may need to remain confidential, however, YRP is committed to providing as much information as possible.
The agenda for the meeting will include the following five topics:
YRP’s Community Safety Portal (how to access the information and demonstration); crime prevention strategies; actions taken by YRP for community safety; Question and answer session, and a round-table citizen concerns.
Residents are encouraged to attend the community meeting to engage directly with representatives and share their thoughts.
“I encourage everyone to attend the open house. Your safety and peace of mind remain our top priorities as we work through this together,” said Councillor David Boyd.