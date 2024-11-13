Public meeting on community safety

In response to recent incidents involving armed home invasions, King Township and York Regional Police (YRP) will co-host a Nobleton Community Safety Meeting on Monday, ...

A new approach to King’s budget process will make it easier for the public to understand.For its 2025 budget process, the Township is transitioning to ...

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

An update on the revitalization of two local neighbourhoods filled the King council chambers last week, as residents voiced their concerns about future development and intensification.