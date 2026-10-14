Ward candidates in spotlight at debate

October 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The public got a chance to listen to the people seeking a council seat in the coming election, at last week’s all-candidates’ event.

Presented by Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) and the King Chamber of Commerce, upwards of 175 residents attended the event at The Country Day School in person, with more watching on-line.

“This is the largest King election event (candidates meeting) that I can recall in all my 30+ years living in King,” said Bruce Craig of CCKT.

Craig and Ryan Raymond welcomed guests and then Carmelinda Galota effectively filled the role of moderator.

“We commend the candidates for their active participation in this event, and for sharing their many thoughtful responses to the questions. We all came away from the meeting much better-informed for the 2026 election in King Township,” Craig said.

The hopefuls were given a set of 11 prepared questions. The actual questions were not sent to candidates ahead of time, but they were given a general overview of the topics. The questions focussed on balancing growth, protecting the environment and preserving agricultural lands, while offering a mix of housing and support to local businesses. The following is a selection of the topics and questions presented.

Introductions

Each candidate was allowed a brief introduction.

Ward 1 Councillor Jordan Cescolini said his commitment to the community has become even more person, since his recent marriage and eight years on council. He will work to preserve the quality of life, manage tax dollars responsibly with a forward-looking vision.

Ward 1 candidate Abrar Mohar said King City is not just where he lives, but where he has raised his family. He’s a volunteer firefighter and first responder, a member of King City Lions, and he brings more than 20 years of financial experience to the job. He stressed the importance of accountability and values in municipal government.

Frank Provenzano, a 20-year resident, espoused the strong sense of community, rich history, noting it’s a shared responsibility to preserve what we want. He will listen to the area’s young people and the bottom line is he will “do the right thing for King.”

Ward 5 candidate Stephen Ongaro was unable to attend, but presented a video. King is where he has built friendships and his priorities include preserving the rural landscape; transparency on all decisions, and improving neighbourhood safety.

Gregory Peri attended high school here, and brings over 20 years of experience in municipal government, working in various capacities. He’s also on King’s accessibility advisory committee.

“Residents deserve someone who listens, cares, understands, brings the heart and expertise to the council table,” he said.

Ivan Rapa, a 26-year-resident said he and his wife chose to live in King City because of its small town, tight-nit feel. Local concerns include traffic, development, and what he sees as a lack of progress in the core. He cited a “failure of Township and council to listen to community concerns and take action.” That drives him to run, not sit back and accept the status quo. Bold action sees real results.

Ward 4 incumbent Mary Asselstine, who’s lived in Schomberg for 40-plus years, said she cares deeply about the place and people. She’s learned a lot in her first term on council and noted issues that may be small on paper, but aren’t small when they impact your life. Best solutions happen when residents, staff and council work together. The next four years will mean be important in terms of population growth and infrastructure.

Frank Mastromattei has experience in community development, business and eduction. Community development, he said, is about bringing people together. Food insecurity (he volunteers with KTFB), access to long term-care, and services helping people live independently in their homes are all needed.

He’s spoken to residents, and says leadership starts with active listening, and asking good questions.

Jakob Schneider, a life-long resident, farmer and volunteer firefighter, said his ward needs “practical accountable leadership … to fix what’s wrong.” His priorities include better roads, traffic management, improved winter maintenance, better cell service, and a responsibility with tax dollars. He will work with community organizations to ensure our facilities are accessible and affordable. He wants to bring back summer ice to Trisan to get full value from the centre. He also vows to hold regular town hall meetings to gather input from residents.

Questions

Ward 1 candidates were asked what types of housing and density is appropriate for Ward 1 and what can be done to improve employment opportunities and a broader commercial tax base.

Cescolini noted the current reality is King is growing, and the Province has set mandates. Instead of piecemeal approach, council initiated neighbourhood block plans. Once they prove they meet growth targets, and the Official Plan (OP) is approved, King can leverage these to developers, ensuring the community benefits.

He said intensity wil continue in core areas and he wants to maintain firm urban boundaries. To navigate these rules, experienced leadership and strong planning tools are needed.

Mohar said King needs responsible growth and while intensification is okay, it needs to be done in proper locations, with a concrete plan. King City is a vibrant, safe and connected community, with a strong village core and a variety of village housing options. He doesn’t want King City to lose its charm, and grow thoughtfully.

Provenzano said vision, responsible planning, and resident input, are all needed in planning. Attractive main streets, and community meeting places, require a collaboration with residents to create a new legacy in Ward 1.

Growth should be coordinated; settlement areas should strengthen existing neighbourhoods; housing affordability is important, and options must be available to allow residents to remain in King.

Ward 5 candidates were asked how to draw the line on growth pressures and settlement area boundaries, while protecting the rural character.

Peri said this ward is a great example of King’s diversity, with GO access, a unique village, businesses, estate homes and agriculture. As the OP progresses, he wants to ensure voices are heard. Residents want a walkable core, safe neighbourhoods and traffic management. He said councillors have to talk to everyone, listen, encorporate ideas and involve the entire community.

Rapa pointed out that much of the ward is agriculture, and the King City core is a small part. It’s important we protect agricultural lands. The lines, he said, have been drawn, and ward boundaries won’t be expanded any further. Development needs to be thoughtful, while maintaining agricultural space.

Ward 4 candidates were asked about potential development in Schomberg, along with supporting agricultural and local businesses.

Asselstine said only modest growth is planned for Schomberg, mainly due to service limitations. The agricultural base is well established and the question is how do we support those who are already here? The Main Street core has some instability and she’d like to see the employment lands surrounding Trisan developed.

Mastromattei wanted to know why this area is growing at all, when Ontario experienced a .03% population growth. This ward is different, he said, with established neighbourhoods, valuable agricultural lands. The proposed Main Street condos are an example of residential growth, but he believes the plan can it be improved. He wants to ask residents what they need, and he sees a need for health services in the village.

Schneider said his vision for growth is that it’s planned and appropriate, with infrastructure in place. In the rural areas, agricultural land needs to be protected and he wants to eliminate any barriers to farmers’ success. We have to ensure municipal policies don’t provide hindrance, and growth needs to pay its fair share. He also wants to see appropriate employment opportunities.

Ward 1 candidates were asked about their vision on protecting rural and natural areas while meeting housing and growth obligations.

Mohar said growth must continue to be directed to appropriate areas, and agricultural lands must be protected. The rural community and King’s natural heritage must be supported – forests, wetlands, environmental significantly areas. Environmental protection should be built into all planning decisions, he said.

Provenzano pointed to work done on climate action by the Township. He noted there is technological innovations taking place, and he cited work at Kinghaven Farms as an example.

Cescolini noted council declared a climate emergency, and since 2022, the Township has reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved the green canopy, and green building standards, which can be seen in many projects Boundaries will be kept firm and council will ensure the ORM and green space is preserved through a steady approach.

Ward 5 hopefuls were pressed on their long-term visions for countryside and ORM, protections.

Rapa said the ORM is important, and we need more “public buy-ins” to protect the land, draw attention to it, and connect trails, in order to experience ORM and all it has to offer.

Peri added natural heritage is important to King residents. Upper level governments set framework, but council needs to set a local framework. Council has to listen to residents and organizations in the community, protect green spaces, canopy, etc.

Ward 4 candidates were asked about growth in Schomberg and protecting agricultural lands.

Mastromattei said we have to look at the agricultural assets that we have and how technology, automation and AI is impacting how we grow food. Conversations have to involve farms, local businesses and the agricultural society to protect the agricultural foundation in Ward 4.

Schneider said we have to ensure farming remains economically viable for the next generation. Reducing red tape and allowing diversified on-farm uses will help, along with guarding against “incompatible development.” Agri-tourism, and value-added agriculture need to be bolstered. He believes a waste depot is needed in the rural area, and he vows to work with farmers on practical environmental measures.

Asselstine said the Township needs to protect the agricultural lands, and maintain them as actual working farms, so the land isn’t lost to housing development. There are opportunities for expansion of on-site agricultural businesses, and agri-tourism.

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