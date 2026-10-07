Phase 2 of Zancor development is under way

October 7, 2026 · 0 Comments
Work is under way on Phase 2 of the Zancor Centre, transforming the outdoor space into a vibrant community park with a range of amenities.
The preliminary concept plan includes hardball diamonds, tennis and pickleball courts, soccer fields, a splash pad, playground, provisional fitness pod, and a future event space.
Initial concepts were developed based on feedback received directly from community partners and user groups, including local baseball, tennis and soccer organizations, helping ensure the proposed amenities reflect the needs of residents now and in the future.
The Township issued a Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI), an important step in refining the vision for the site. Following the REOI process, residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the preliminary design concepts through a public consultation process anticipated in early 2027. Updates will be shared as the project progresses.
You can learn more and view the plan at king.ca/MajorProjects.
Building upon the success of the Zancor Centre, Phase 2 will extend this state‑of‑the‑art hub outdoors by transforming the surrounding acres of site into a vibrant community park, ensuring residents can enjoy a diverse range of recreational and community activities indoors and outdoors year‑round.
As the project advances, the Township will undertake public consultation to validate design concepts and help ensure the proposed amenities align with Master Plan objectives while meeting the recreational needs of current and future residents.
For more information, contact Project Manager Randy Wang, 905-833-5321 ext. 4114, rwang@king.ca