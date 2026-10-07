Phase 2 of Zancor development is under way

The Ontario government has awarded a detail design contract to advance the widening of Highway 400 from six to 10 lanes between Highway 9 and ...

Residents will have a chance to see the municipal candidates in action, during an all-candidates’ event.The King Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and Concerned Citizens of ...

Voter information letters were mailed out to residents recently.This letter includes your Online Voting PIN; instructions for accessing the online voting system; voting dates and ...

The Ontario government has issued a notice of procurement to design and build the east section of Highway 413 as well as the Highway 427 ...

A major milestone for Nobleton’s water future – construction is now under way for York Region’s new Nobleton Water Treatment Plant, marking the start of a ...