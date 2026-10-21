King Township hosts first-ever household hazardous waste event in partnership with The Regional Municipality of York

October 21, 2026 · 0 Comments
Household hazardous waste and electronics are not collected at the curb as they require special handling. As communities across Canada celebrate Waste Reduction Week and Circular Economy Month, King Township and The Regional Municipality of York are partnering to host King’s first-ever Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Event, giving residents a convenient way to safely dispose of hazardous household materials and unwanted electronics close to home.
The free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trisan Centre parking lot, 25 Dillane Drive in Schomberg.
Household hazardous waste includes materials that can be corrosive, flammable, explosive or toxic and should never be placed in household garbage or poured down drains, as improper disposal can contaminate drinking water, soil and air. Examples include paints, solvents, propane cylinders, gasoline, pesticides, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and other household chemicals. Residents can also bring unwanted electronics, including computers, keyboards, printers, televisions and cell phones, to be safely recycled. Please protect your privacy by clearing all personal data and removing batteries from e-waste items prior to dropping them off.
Household hazardous waste collection is available only to York Region residents and proof of residency is required. Materials must come from residential sources and be brought in sealed, well-labelled containers. Commercial, industrial and institutional hazardous waste, as well as blue box materials, garbage, green bin material and yard waste, will not be accepted.
By diverting hazardous materials and electronics from landfill, residents can help protect soil, air and water while supporting a more sustainable, circular economy.
For a list of accepted household hazardous waste materials and special disposal requirements, visit York Region’s Hazardous Waste and Special Items Disposal webpage at york.ca/HHW.
For information about electronic recycling in King Township, visit king.ca/ElectronicRecycling.