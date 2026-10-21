King Township hosts first-ever household hazardous waste event in partnership with The Regional Municipality of York

Household hazardous waste and electronics are not collected at the curb as they require special handling. As communities across Canada celebrate Waste Reduction Week and ...

The King Chamber of Commerce and the Concerned Citizens of King Township co-hosted an All Candidates event at The Country Day School on Thursday night. The three-hour event attracted hundreds of civic-minded residents and guests.

The Ontario government has awarded a detail design contract to advance the widening of Highway 400 from six to 10 lanes between Highway 9 and ...

Voter information letters were mailed out to residents recently.This letter includes your Online Voting PIN; instructions for accessing the online voting system; voting dates and ...

The Ontario government has issued a notice of procurement to design and build the east section of Highway 413 as well as the Highway 427 ...

A major milestone for Nobleton’s water future – construction is now under way for York Region’s new Nobleton Water Treatment Plant, marking the start of a ...