King man sports blazer in support of charity

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A King man is wearing his heart on his sleeves – literally.

Realtor Jerry Fragomeni has once again slipped on the sports coat, as part of his Support the Blazer Campaign in aid of Spark Charity Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Toronto.

Fragomeni said the idea actually started about four years ago with Nick Regina, who accidentally lost his luggage on a business trip and ended up wearing the same floral shirt every day. It went viral, and he decided to turn that attention into something meaningful by attaching a charitable cause to it. The following year, the concept evolved into wearing a blazer, symbolizing consistency, commitment, and community, and last year it featured Don Cherry’s iconic blazer, helping raise funds for various charities.

Fragomeni joined the movement “because I loved how a simple, everyday action can spark real conversations and make giving back more visible. Wearing the same blazer for 30 days creates curiosity and purpose, all in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto.”

The reaction, he said, has been incredible.

“People are genuinely curious when they see me wearing the blazer everywhere from meetings to community events and once they hear the story behind it, they want to help. It’s been heartwarming to see how many people are willing to support families in need once they understand the purpose.”

People actually come up to him and “scanned” his blazer – the QR code on the blazer leads directly to his donation page.

“It’s amazing to see how something so simple can spark a conversation and a contribution. Whether I’m at a local business or a community event, people stop me to learn more or scan it right on the spot,” he noted.

The overall goal of the Support the Blazer campaign is to raise $1 million collectively across all participants. Personally, Fragomeni aims to raise as much as her can by mid-November.

“Every dollar makes a difference, because even $50 provides one night of comfort for a family at Ronald McDonald House,” he said.

He chose Ronald McDonald House because they provide something truly priceless keeping families close when their child is sick. It’s a place of hope, care, and community.

“As a parent, that mission hits home for me. Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto gives families a sense of normalcy during the most difficult times, and that’s something I want to support however I can.”

Spark Charity Foundation is a grassroots organization that brings people together to create meaningful impact through community-driven fundraising. Its mission is simple to “spark” collective action by turning everyday moments into opportunities to give back.

The Support the Blazer campaign is one of Spark’s most recognizable initiatives. Each year, participants commit to wearing the same blazer for 30 days straight to raise awareness and funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, which provides families a home away from home while their children receive life-saving medical care. The blazer becomes a symbol of commitment, compassion, and conversation reminding everyone that small, consistent acts can lead to life-changing results.

Together, through this campaign, Spark Charity Foundation and its growing community of “Good People Army” members aim to raise $1 million to help keep families close when it matters most.

For more, contact him at jerry.fragomeni@gmail.com

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