Absorbing energy that’s all around us

October 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

People are not plants.

While that may be obvious, we do share similarities.

German scientists, a decade ago, discovered that plants absorb “alternate sources of energy” from other plants. In fact, some plants will actually produce chemicals to help other nearby plants thrive, in what’s known as bioenergy.

I am fascinated by research into how trees and fungi actually “communicate.”

Modern ecology reveals that fungi networks link roots in massive, living webs, that allow trees to exchange resources, support and yes, information. Scientists now estimate that up to 80 per cent of trees in a forest are connected through these networks, or more comically, the “Wood-Wide Web.”

Mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with tree roots, trading soil nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen for sugars produced during photosynthesis.

Think about that for a moment. Trees and fungi working together, on an almost intelligent level, boosting each other’s energy and sharing nutrients. That’s crazy. This challenges traditional views of nature, and brings to mind that huge “Tree of Souls” or “Mother Tree” in the movie Avatar.

Our own First Nations people view trees and plants as essential. They provide food, shade, materials for shelter and items like arrows. Trees also provide medicines and offer “spiritual guidance.”

First Nations, Inuit, and later Metis people truly connected with the Earth as their Mother. The natural world is considered home, and the rightful stance to take upon her is a respectful, interconnected one of stewardship and gratitude.

Let’s face it, nature outweights the human factor on this planet and we share an interconnected web of life. Balance and holistic harmony are essential in this knowledge and subsequent cultural practices.

And ironically, we’ve strayed. If our “foreign” ancestors had paid attention to Indigenous knowledge when they first arrived in Canada and other parts of the Americas, the current world would be much more harmonious, clean, and healthy.

Trees underpin human survival and planetary stability in deep ways. They pull carbon from the atmosphere, filter the air and water we depend on, cool cities, stabilize coastlines, and measurably lower the risk of dying from common diseases. Recent studies in Switzerland and Chicago have even put numbers on the mortality reduction associated with neighborhood tree canopy, and the findings are striking enough to reframe urban tree planting as a public health intervention.

Trees influence rainfall, and they act as biological filters for both air and water.

Examples abound around the world on how people respect, interact with and embrace nature in their daily lives.

The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, process of therapeutic relaxation where one spends time in a forest or natural atmosphere, focusing on sensory engagement to connect with nature.

One of my daughter’s electives at college centres around the physical and mental benefits of being in nature, and the class involves excursions around the campus.

That’s interesting, and I think our high schools should adopt such a class.

Our relationship with nature is one thing, but what about absorbing energy from other humans?

Scientists say our bodies act like sponges, but instead of feeding ourselves with nutrients, it’s emotional energy we’re looking for. Enjoying positive, happy energy from “shiny, happy people laughing” (R.E.M.) can increase our cortisol, which steroid hormone that your adrenal glands (the glands on top of your kidneys) make. Cortisol affects several aspects of your health and helps regulate your body’s response to stress.

We’ve likely all seen and felt this – being uplifted when surrounded by positivity, and then conversely, being dragged down when faced with negative energy.

Energy absorption, experts say, manifests in multiple forms, including light, heat, sound, and electromagnetic radiation. Now, do we actually “absorb” these energy fields through our skin or other senses? I’m no scientist, so I can’t say how electrons and photons play with our bodies, or how electromagnetic fields influence our brains.

What I can say is there is mounting evidence that suggests things like sound waves and frequencies; various spectrums of light, and magnetic fields can impact, and improve our bodies functions. Does anyone remember when “pyramid power” was all the rage in the 1970s? My dad made me one out of metal in his workshop and I kept it under my bed?

There’s a ton of research and written material on how important it is to think positively and surround yourself with cheerful people. We all know someone like that and likely admire their upbeat nature. There’s a certain person in this community who almost always says he’s “stupendous” when asked how he’s doing. Keep it up!

For average folks, it’s probably not hard to remain a bit gleeful or convival. For others, especially those going through life-altering illnesses, it can be really tough.

But positivity helps fight cancer, doesn’t it? So many cancer survivors swear that having a positive attitude got them through their battle.

I’m in the middle of mine, so I’ll let you know how that turns out.

And I do realize that time and energy spent dwelling on the negative is wasted. It can permeate your body, and this energy – like that mentioned above – can be felt by others around you.

I often think of how wonderful it would be to tap into other’s peoples joyous energy, almost like a blood transfusion, to become more chipper and grateful. Maybe a scientist somewhere is working on that.

Maybe we can all start (myself included) by being a bit less gloomy, and more sunny with those around us. Even at my age, I have much to learn.

From the ground, through out feet, to the top of our heads, let’s keep the energy from Mother Earth flowering. And let’s spread it like manure!

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