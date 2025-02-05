Victims urged to come forward in fraud investigation

February 5, 2025 · 0 Comments
Police are asking anyone who has come in contact with a King man to come forward and help them in their investigation.
Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau charged a man for criminal negligence and prescription fraud and are urging more victims to come forward.
Back in December 2024, a victim reported to police they had experienced significant health problems after receiving treatment at a medical spa in the area of Hollandview Trail and McMaster Avenue, in the Town of Aurora.
The investigation revealed the suspect was issuing prescriptions by impersonating licenced medical practitioners and prescribed medications to the victim that were not applicable to his health.
Investigators are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe that there may be additional victims and are urging them to come forward.
They charged Georges Tsakiris, 65, of King with:
Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Assault Cause Bodily, Harm Forgery x2, Utter Forges Document x2, Possess Identity Information for Fraudulent Offences x2, Make Document Without Authority x2, Personate to Gain Advantage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.