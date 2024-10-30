Headline News

Suspect faces multiple charges in break-in, collision with cruiser

October 30, 2024   ·   0 Comments

One man is in custody, facing numerous charges following a residential break-in in King Township.
Quick response by York Regional Police officers hemmed in the suspect vehicle preventing his escape.
Police report they responded to the break-in in progress Oct. 22 at roughly 4 p.m. When officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee by driving their vehicle – a Grey 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer – into a police cruiser before striking multiple civilian vehicles. The suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot. One suspect was taken into custody a short time later and a firearm was recovered near the abandoned vehicle.
Jasanthan Kandiah, 27, of Toronto, faces numerous charges, including Break and Enter with Intent, Dangerous Operation, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Serial Number Has Been Tampered With, Possession of Firearm Without Holding a Licence, Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Under Suspension, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x3.
At the time of his arrest, Kandiah was on three firearm prohibitions orders as a result of previous unrelated firearms offences.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate the outstanding suspect. The suspect is described as male, Brown, approximately 5’8” with short brown hair.
Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video at the time of the incident. Any witnesses that have not already spoken to police are being asked to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip at www.1800222tips.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Suspect faces multiple charges in break-in, collision with cruiser

One man is in custody, facing numerous charges following a residential break-in in King Township.Quick response by York Regional Police officers hemmed in the suspect ...

King Township Food Bank faces unprecedented demand, urges community support

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

Township inviting residents to session on Nobleton watermains

King Township is set to enhance water infrastructure in Nobleton with a significant watermain replacement project.The public is invited to learn more at an upcoming ...

Council eases off finalizing Neighbourhood Plans for King City, Nobleton

An update on the revitalization of two local neighbourhoods filled the King council chambers last week, as residents voiced their concerns about future development and intensification.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open