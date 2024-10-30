Suspect faces multiple charges in break-in, collision with cruiser

One man is in custody, facing numerous charges following a residential break-in in King Township.Quick response by York Regional Police officers hemmed in the suspect ...

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

King Township is set to enhance water infrastructure in Nobleton with a significant watermain replacement project.The public is invited to learn more at an upcoming ...

An update on the revitalization of two local neighbourhoods filled the King council chambers last week, as residents voiced their concerns about future development and intensification.