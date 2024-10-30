Suspect faces multiple charges in break-in, collision with cruiser

October 30, 2024 · 0 Comments
One man is in custody, facing numerous charges following a residential break-in in King Township.
Quick response by York Regional Police officers hemmed in the suspect vehicle preventing his escape.
Police report they responded to the break-in in progress Oct. 22 at roughly 4 p.m. When officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee by driving their vehicle – a Grey 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer – into a police cruiser before striking multiple civilian vehicles. The suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot. One suspect was taken into custody a short time later and a firearm was recovered near the abandoned vehicle.
Jasanthan Kandiah, 27, of Toronto, faces numerous charges, including Break and Enter with Intent, Dangerous Operation, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Serial Number Has Been Tampered With, Possession of Firearm Without Holding a Licence, Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Under Suspension, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x3.
At the time of his arrest, Kandiah was on three firearm prohibitions orders as a result of previous unrelated firearms offences.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate the outstanding suspect. The suspect is described as male, Brown, approximately 5’8” with short brown hair.
Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video at the time of the incident. Any witnesses that have not already spoken to police are being asked to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip at www.1800222tips.com.