Township inviting residents to session on Nobleton watermains

October 16, 2024 · 0 Comments
King Township is set to enhance water infrastructure in Nobleton with a significant watermain replacement project.
The public is invited to learn more at an upcoming Public Information Centre (PIC) on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nobleton Community Centre (15 Old King Road, Nobleton) in the Program Room. Construction is anticipated to start in spring or summer 2025 and includes replacement of aging watermain pipes located along Lynwood Crescent, Norman Avenue, Elizabeth Drive and Cross Avenue.
The PIC will offer residents a chance to gain a detailed understanding of the proposed works, including timelines, benefits and impacts to the local community. The session will include a brief presentation outlining the scope of the project, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback. Township staff will be available to address any concerns and offer additional insights into how the work will unfold over the coming months.
The watermain replacement project are crucial to improving water service reliability and fire safety in the community.
Key improvements include:
Replacement of all water services up to property lines and curbstops.
Installation of additional fire hydrants to bolster fire safety.
Hardscape and softscape restoration to ensure minimal disruption to the community landscape.
Residents with buried private infrastructure within the right-of-way, such as irrigation systems or heated driveways, are asked to contact Project Manager Daniel Wilkinson directly at 905-833-6572 or via email at dwilkinson@king.ca. It is important for the Township to be aware of these systems to avoid unnecessary damage during the watermain replacement process.
Preliminary investigation works are now complete and design development is underway to determine the optimal locations for the new watermains, valves and hydrants.
Pre-engineering investigative works began earlier this year. Design work will continue throughout 2024. Construction is expected to start in spring or summer 2025.
For more information, including project maps, visit the ‘Nobleton Watermain Replacement’ section at king.ca/majorprojects.