King Township Food Bank fundraiser lets you experience Hawaii

The King Township Food Bank’s annual fundraiser – Sip & Savour – returns Oct. 24. Mayor Steve Pellegrini, in his Hawaiian apparel, will act as Honorary Chair of the event again this year.

The King Township Food Bank is gearing up for its annual Sip & Savour fundraiser.

Now in its 11th year, Sip & Savour is the most anticipated “cocktail party of the year” in King. This year’s event, themed “Aloha Hawaii,” aims to immerse attendees in the vibrant atmosphere of a Hawaiian Luau, complete with traditional music, lively entertainment, bright décor, and authentic flavours that bring the spirit of the islands to life right here in King Township.

Scheduled for Thursday, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Alumni Atrium in Magna Hall at Seneca Polytechnic – King Campus, “Aloha Hawaii” Sip & Savour will transport you to a tropical paradise.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini will again serve as Honorary Chair, reinforcing his continued dedication to community causes and the importance of coming together to help those in need. Mark Pavilions, editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, returns as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the evening’s program with his signature wit and charm. Music and lighting support will be provided by Bob Hawkins DJ Service and local photographer Lisa Pace will once again be on location, ready to capture timeless keepsake photos for everyone.

Tickets for “Aloha Hawaii” Sip & Savour are on sale now online at ktfb.ca/sip-savour-2024 or in person at Dorio’s Kettleby Italian Bakery in Kettleby Village, Pharmasave in Nobleton and The Roost Café in King City. Tickets sold before Sept. 26 will be eligible for a draw for a prize. And, the first 100 tickets sold will receive a Hawaiian lei at the door. Whether you’re looking to enjoy an evening out with friends or a date night with your partner, taste some incredible food, contribute to a worthy cause, or bid on a wonderful array of items, this event has something for you!

Again, this year, businesses and individuals are encouraged to become Sip & Savour sponsors or donors. Sponsorship helps to maximize the impact of this fundraiser and offers a unique opportunity to showcase your support for the community. Sponsorship is available at various levels, from $1,500 to $10,000+ with full recognition in appreciation for your commitment to our community. If interested in becoming a sponsor, please email King Township Food Bank volunteer and Sip & Savour event coordinator Meline Beach at KTfoodbank@gmail.com.

The event’s popular Silent Auction, also a key component of its fundraising efforts, draws a bidding frenzy and creates a level of excitement you won’t want to miss. Anyone interested in donating to the Silent Auction is encouraged to email King Township Food Bank volunteer Karen Marshall at karenmarshall.350@gmail.com.

Sip & Savour is not just a cultural celebration, it’s a vital fundraiser for the King Township Food Bank. With the growing reliance on the food bank, now serving over 500 people in our community, the funds raised at this event are more critical than ever to the food bank’s sustainability.

Community support is the backbone of the King Township Food Bank. Sip & Savour is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together, having raised over $100,000 last year.

So, don your favourite Hawaiian shirt or muumuu, embrace the island vibes, and join us for a Hawaiian Luau, full of fun, flavour, and philanthropy. Together, we can ensure that our food bank continues to serve the community as it has for nearly 20 years.

We look forward to seeing you there! Bring a friend!

