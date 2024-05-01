Gin joint speakeasy and swinging jazz come to King for one night

Come on out to a charming evening as the King Heritage and Cultural Centre is transformed into a speakeasy gin joint for a night.

Arts Society King enriches the Township by bringing arts and culture to all, and has teamed up with the King Heritage & Cultural Centre to bring the fabulous Diva In The Rough, Catherine Hughes, as well as Reid Distillery’s master distiller to the Centre on Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include a curated gin tasting, dancing and a show of sultry jazz tunes from King’s own Catherine Hughes and her Diva In the Rough Trio featuring the inimitable Don Guinn on piano and Geoff Bournes on saxophone.

So, forget these troublesome 2020s for a night, get yourself gussied up and transport yourself back to the glamour and atmosphere of the Roaring Twenties – the 1920s, that is. Dapper gents and Flappers, this evening is for you!

Proceedings start with the gin tasting, which begins at 6:30 with Reid’s connoisseur guiding attendees through a selection of delicious gins. After that, the evening ramps up even further with entertainment by the fabulous Diva in the Rough Trio led by chanteuse Catherine Hughes at 7:30 or so, gin permitting!

Tickets are $70+HST for the tasting and show, or $35+HST if you’d rather just come for the jazz and dancing, including a lesson in The Charleston. Space is limited to just 30 tickets for the gin tasting with an additional 20 spots for the show, so book now! As anyone who’s seen Hughes on stage can attest, it’ll be a night to remember.

It all takes place at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, 2920 King Road, King City. It runs 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

There are two ticket options: gin tasting, jazz music and dance tickets are $70, while jazz music and dance only tickets cost $35. Tickets are available at artssocietyking.ca/events/ginjointandjazz.

For more, email info@artssocietyking.ca

The temperance movement in Canada emerged in the 19th century, advocating for the moderation or abstention from alcohol consumption. Influenced by similar movements in the United States and Europe, the movement eventually led to the implementation of prohibition in various provinces, starting with Prince Edward Island in 1901.

However, enforcement varied widely and the federal government ultimately repealed national prohibition laws in 1920. The prohibition era in Canada was characterized by illicit alcohol production and smuggling – also known as bootlegging – leading to the eventual abandonment of prohibition by most provinces by the late 1920s and early 1930s.

This event kicks off Museum Month and, as a member of the Ontario Museum Association, KHCC has a jam-packed month of activities to celebrate. This includes heritage rug hooking and printing workshops for adults and kids, a comic book program for kids and an artifact roadshow and workshop to teach people how to care for their collections at home.

These workshops will run throughout May and residents can register for them at townshipofking.perfectmind.com.

“The Prohibition Era was a fascinating time in Canadian history, marked by underground speakeasies and a flourishing jazz scene. We’re excited to bring a taste of that era to the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and tastes of the roaring twenties,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

