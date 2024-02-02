NIXY’s parka is an outdoor game-changer

Enjoying the outdoors does come with certain challenges.

Staying one step ahead of Mother Nature, and being comfortable in our surroundings is the key.

Well, NIXY, a U.S.-based family owned business founded by paddleboarders, helps you stay warm and dry and enjoy life’s extraordinary moments.

While NIXY began as one of the most popular makers of ISUPs – standup paddle boards – they want you covered, literally from head to toe.

One amazing product is their over-sized “adventure changing parka.”

This waterproof changing parka feels like a luxurious robe built to withstand wind, water, and the harsh elements of the outdoors. After finishing up your adventure on the water, this hooded parka will allow you to change in and out of your swimwear privately and discretely while giving you waterproof storage in multiple zipper pockets and keeping you warm and cozy with its sherpa fleece interior lining. To ensure visibility in all conditions, there are reflective stripes and a reflective logo on the back of the parka.

Conveniently located velcro adjustable long sleeves let you button up as needed, and a full-length two-way zipper ensures you’re protected from the cold outside air. With the NIXY Waterproof Changing Parka, you’ll always be prepared for your next adventure.

Its unisex, over-sized design means it appeals to everyone, of all ages.

It’s like a massive hug at the end of an amazing day.

The spacious design allows you the flexibility of wearing anything underneath. Whether you’re on the beach, emerging from your tent, or coaching from the sidelines, this is a great, multi-use item.

It’s made from 100% recycled polyester, and is “environmentally conscious,” featuring a cozy sherpa fleece lining, providing exceptional warmth in any weather, from a chilly morning to a breezy evening.

It’s windproof and has two-way zippers and adjustable cuffs.

For winter campers, it’s a great extra layer. If you’re an ice bath or water enthusiast, it’s a must-have wrap after your dip.

On top of all that, it’s quite stylish and makes a statement.

You have to consider one of these if you spend any time outdoors, enjoying what Mother Nature provides.

For more, visit https://nixysports.com/collections/changing-ponchos

