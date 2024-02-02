Customers welcome return of the McRib

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Good things are worth waiting for.

McDonald’s has answered the call and brought back the iconic McRib.

The McRib boasts a tender and juicy boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tasty pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

That’s what legends are made of.

You may want to order 2 or 3 of these beauties. But they’re deceivingly filling and satisfying. Just one hits the spot very nicely.

But its availability is limited. Say it isn’t so!

We waited 10 years for its return and we’re loving every mouthful. I say make it a permanent fixture on the menu.

According to McDonald’s, they received thousands of inquiries on social media in 2023 to bring back the McRib. There is obviously a strong contingent of McRib fans in this country, a testament to its popularity.

As a Boomer, I remember its initial run from roughly 1985 to 1989. Back then it was a go-to item when you didn’t feel like a burger. As I recall, it had a pretty good run.

This new version raises the bar and is much better than the original. Everything about this sandwich will appeal to your taste buds.

Variety is the spice of life, so next time you’re at McD’s, switch it up and grab a few McRibs.

You won’t be disappointed.

Special thanks to local franchise owner Rory MacKinnon, McDonald’s and Weber Shandwick Toronto.

