Parking banned on stretches in Schomberg

January 31, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Parking will be banned on a section of Main Street and Western Avenue in Schomberg.
Council voted to make the move, supporting a staff recommendation. Parking will be prohibited on Main Street, on both the north and south sides, 122 metres west of the intersection with Cooper Drive, to 208 metres west. It will also be banned on Western Avenue, both sides, from 245 metres west of the intersection with Main, to 395 metres west.
The move was made to support public safety in the area.
Staff have received written complaints about on-street parking on the curved portion of the road near Schomberg Public Library. Residents have also complained about parking on the road near Osin Lion Park.
Staff noted by banning on-street parking in these spots, it will help keep sightlines clear. It will increase safety in the area for children walking to and from school.
The prohibition near Osin Park shouldn’t be a problem, staff noted, since there is a large parking lot adjacent to the park.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini asked staff to inform those residents who front onto the streets involved. Staff noted they will post the information online and may send out a flyer, too.
Councillor David Boyd asked that staff consider a grace period for infractions, before penalties are dished out.
Councillor Mary Asselstine wanted staff to let sports groups, like the local soccer association, know of the change in parking.