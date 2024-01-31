Parking banned on stretches in Schomberg

Parking will be banned on a section of Main Street and Western Avenue in Schomberg. Council voted to make the move, supporting a staff recommendation. Parking will be prohibited on Main Street, on both the north and south sides, 122 metres west of the intersection with Cooper Drive, to 208 metres west. It will also be banned on Western Avenue, both sides, from 245 metres west of the intersection with Main, to 395 metres west.

Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) and Save the Oak Ridges Moraine (STORM) Coalition have filed a request for an investigation under the Ontario Environmental ...

York Regional Council approved a $4.2-billion budget for 2024, the second year of the multi-year budget aligning with the term of Council.The budget includes a ...