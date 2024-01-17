Register to attend Highway 11 Corridor workshop

The public is invited to an in-person public workshop at the King Township Municipal Centre Jan. 30 to discuss the ongoing Highway 11 Corridor study.

This event aims to actively involve the community, seeking valuable input and feedback to shape the direction of the land-use study.

The workshop will feature a hands-on exercise designed to delve deeper into key considerations highlighted in the draft discussion paper, as well as insights gathered during the public open house held in November 2023.

The Jan. 20 sessions run from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pre-registration is required due to limited space and participants need to attend only one workshop.

Register via Eventbrite using one of the following links:

Highway 11 Corridor study public workshop 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Highway 11 Corridor study public workshop 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In 2023 King Township initiated a land-use study to guide future development of the Highway 11 Corridor, a unique area located in the Township’s northeast corner

Historically known as a “highway commercial area” running between Bathurst Street and Canal Road, the area is made up of commercial- and tourism-oriented land uses. This unique area holds strategic significance as a gateway to the Township, with connections to neighboring municipalities, including Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury and Newmarket.

The Highway 11 Corridor study is being undertaken in three phases and is anticipated to conclude in mid-2024. The public open house is phase one of the study.

Several different opportunities for interested parties to get involved will be planned throughout all phases of the study.

An introductory video about the study can be watched on King’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@kingtownship1354.

To receive regular updates on the project, including details on upcoming meetings, surveys and reports, subscribe to the project page at speaking.king.ca.

