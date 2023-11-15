Headline News

King Township residents can help shape the future of the Highway 11 Corridor

November 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

King Township has initiated a land-use study to guide future development of the Highway 11 Corridor, a unique area located in the Township’s northeast corner. Historically known as a ‘highway commercial area’ running between Bathurst Street and Canal Road, the area is made up of commercial- and tourism-oriented land uses.
This unique area holds strategic significance as a gateway to the Township, with connections to neighboring municipalities, including Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury and Newmarket.
A public open house, where residents can learn about the study and provide feedback, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at King Christian School, located at 19740 Bathurst St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. during which the Project Team will outline the work plan, schedule and various engagement opportunities for community involvement. Residents are encouraged to register for the open house in advance via email to policyplanning@king.ca.
The Highway 11 Corridor study is being undertaken in three phases and is anticipated to conclude in mid-2024. The public open house is phase one of the study, and several different opportunities for interested parties to get involved will be planned throughout all phases of the study.
An introductory video about the study can be watched on King’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@kingtownship1354.
To receive regular updates on the project, including details on upcoming meetings, surveys and reports, subscribe to the project page at speaking.king.ca.



         

