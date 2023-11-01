Headline News

Fate of Community Hall being discussed

November 1, 2023

Changes are coming to the Nobleton Core, as part of the Nobleton Community Park Revitalization Strategy. Part of those changes require a decision on the future of the aging Nobleton Community Hall/Nobleton Women’s Institute, located at 19 Old King Road.
At this time, the Township is inviting residents to provide their input on whether to relocate or demolish and commemorate the facility. Have your say on your preferred choice by taking an online survey at speaking.king.ca.
The estimated cost of relocating the facility within the Nobleton Lions Community Park is $500,000. The facility would be used as community group storage facility and overflow use space for summer camps.
Demolishing the facility would cost approximately $200,000. Opportunities for salvaging materials for other projects, commemorating the history of the facility in and around the site with plaques and interpretive panels, will be explored. This option is being considered due to the deteriorating condition of the facility and the continuing declining use that has occurred over the past 5 years.
During the October 16 Council Meeting, staff discussed the Nobleton Lions Community Park Re-development Strategy. There have been many suggestions for the community park, including a pool, amphitheatre, skating rink, soccer pitches, a dog park, and even beach volleyball facility. Along with looking at neighboring properties, part of the proposal includes designating the library property as surplus.
Council directed staff to hold discussions on the future of the library and focus on surveying the community to help determine the future of the Nobleton Community Hall. On Thursday, Oct. 26 the Township began the 30-day legislative process for repealing the designation by-law (2007-60) and initiated a community survey to gain feedback on future outcomes associated with the hall.
The survey closes on Friday, Nov. 17 and staff will report the results and their recommendation to Council during the December 11 Council Meeting.



         

