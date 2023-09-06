‘The Beharriell Briefings’ a public event in honour of former resident

September 6, 2023 · 0 Comments
The Beharriell Briefings is an annual King Township-wide speaking showcase in the fall, open to King residents and school students of all ages, that takes its inspiration from the life-long passions of the late Lt. Colonel (retired) Susan Beharriell.
Susan, a highly decorated Canadian Armed Forces intelligence officer, was a longtime King Township resident. After her retirement from active service, Susan spoke at local schools about the importance of service to one’s community; she also addressed the wider community and stressed the importance of inclusivity and equality of all kinds; she stressed the important role indigenous Canadians have played in the history of this land and spoke of her hope that all Canadians would work together to make a better Canada; she was a vocal champion of environmental protection, a founding member of Climate Action King, she feared the loss of global biodiversity, and Susan loved all animals especially horses and butterflies.
Susan was an inspirational leader, and after her passing in December of 2022, the Beharriell Briefings was created to honour her memory and to keep her important legacy alive. Public speaking was also an important part of her family upbringing.
How can you get involved?
The Beharriell Briefings will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in King City. It is a speaking showcase, and it is open to participants of all ages who either live in or go to school in King Township. It involves participants writing and presenting a 3-5-minute brief presenting a solution or solutions to one of the four following problems inspired by Susan Beharriell’s passions and her life of service.
You may present your 3-5 minute brief on ONE of the following: