Spyra – Summer fun with the ultimate in squirt gun tech

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Regardless of your age, squirt gun battles are synonymous with summer.

Why not make a bold impression with what has to be the ultimate water blaster on the market?

The Spyra Three water blaster is a beast of a weapon, sure to win any back yard or waterfront battle. With 3 game modes you’ve got 3 times the power, 3 times the juice and 3 times the “epicness.”

This model is the latest from German maker Spyra Tech. The company has literally reinvented the water gun in this high-tech version.

Boasting what they call “SpyraBlast Technology,” the gun shoots precise, individual water blasts. This is due to “laminar flow,” which is also used in ornamental fountains.

The tank holds roughly 22 water blasts of 30 ml each.

The volleys don’t hurt, but they release a surprising amount of water in just one shot. You will get wet!

The guns also have a bit of a blowback action to them, letting you know you’ve got something potent in your hands.

The weapon produces clear hits and has a great range. The specially designed nozzle-valve combination results in clearly visible and noticeable hits with accuracy from 10 to 15 metres away.

The gun boasts an LED tactical display. During the water battle, a digital display always shows the battery status and the remaining water volume in percent.

To reload, simply put the nozzle end into the water supply and press forward on the trigger. You’re loaded and ready to go in seconds.

Fully charged, the integrated battery enables 100 tank loads and has the power to automatically re-fill the water tank.

The weapon has a futuristic, sci-fi design and comes in red and blue.

It feels great in the hand and the best part is, it’s fun to shoot. Young or old, you will love this, no question.

If you’re out on the beach, people will flock to you and ask you about this really cool blaster.

Sure, it’s a bit expensive, but we’re talking about the best water gun in the world!

Its design was painstaking and definitely a labour of love for the company.

CEO Sebastian Walter has been passionately fighting water battles with friends since he was a child. In 2015, an adequate gadget was needed for a fun boat trip to Munich: A water gun powerful enough to “annihilate his friends.”

However, Sebastian did not find what he was looking for. So he took it into his own hands. He quit his job as a freelance designer to realize his vision: to completely reinvent the water gun – and take water fights to the next level.

He founded Spyra GmbH in 2018 and the best water blasters in the world followed.

“We love water gun enthusiasts! And they seem to love us, too. Together, we have launched the greatest water gun revolution the world has seen since the early ‘90s,” he said.

By the end of 2020, more than 11,000 units had been delivered to happy customers.

The current model, SpyraThree, is the culmination of the best of the best.

And it really shows. The craftsmanship is flawless and the performance is equally impressive.

This will put a smile on your face that lasts the whole summer.

For more, visit https://spyra.com/collections/all

