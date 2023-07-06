Craftsman blower an integral part of our yard equipment

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Canadians are more intent on maintaining their properties.
To do so, we need several vital pieces of equipment in our shed.
One of them is a leaf blower. While primarily used to blow leaves, it can go beyond that task and handle general yard cleanup duties.
Venerable equipment maker Craftsman offers many blowers to meet every need. The V20 cordless axial leaf blower kit is an all-in-one package that helps you to remove grass clippings, storm debris and even dust and dirt from patios.
The unit boasts up to 340 CFM and 90 mph output. With the dual speed trigger you can choose between more power or a longer run time.
It has an integrated scraper to help to loosen stubborn debris.
The V20 is equipped with a 2.0Ah battery and a platform that’s compatible with Craftsman outdoor equipment and power tools.
The V20 is compact, lightweight and ergonomically designed.
This unit is small but mighty and handles all these chores with ease. It’s relatively light and easy to tote around. Of course, if you want “more power,” Craftsman’s lineup certainly has what you’re looking for.
The package includes the blower, battery and charger.
This will serve you well for years to come.
It’s available at many retailers. For this, and more products from Craftsman, visit https://www.craftsman.ca/products/outdoor/lawn-garden/blowers-vacuums