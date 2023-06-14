King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre taking shape

The new Township-Wide Recreation Centre in King – a fully accessible recreation complex with a lap pool, ice surfaces, athletic fieldhouse and a multi-purpose room – is taking shape at the corner of 15th Sideroad and Dufferin Street.

The project scope of work, budget, and schedule are all on track. The complex is scheduled to be completed in the summer/fall of 2024. To see the most current progress, visit king.ca/majorprojects.

Site activities now in progress include site servicing, pool construction, rink construction, structural steel fabrication and delivery, mechanical rough-in of plumbing, HVAC, equipment and fixtures, electrical rough-in of material, equipment and fixtures.

The centre is being built on 25 acres at the southeast corner of the King Campus of Seneca and will be accessible from 15th Sideroad.

Seneca and the Township have signed a 99-year lease agreement for the land.

In May 2021, the Government of Canada announced it is investing over $21.1 million in the Township of King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $17.6 million.

In June 2022, the Township approved a tender in the amount of $73.2 million from JR Certus Construction Co. Ltd. and a total project cost of $86 million to respond to rising inflation.

The approved budget is funded from municipal reserves. The Township is exploring opportunities to replenish the funds through channels that could include the sale of surplus lands, additional developer contributions and naming rights and sponsorship of the facility.

The recreation centre design was based on public input gathered as part of the 2019 Facility Services Master Plan.

The multi-use fieldhouse could include future amenities such as baseball and soccer fields.

With the Township’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the project is designed to open as a carbon-zero facility, which combined with the closure of the existing arena facility, accounts for a 10-per-cent or more reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) output for the Township.

For a project overview, visit king.ca/townshipwiderecreationcentre. See regular updates at king.ca/majorprojects.

“It is exciting that King is making such great progress on the Township-Wide Recreation Centre, which is on track to open in 2024. This represents a sound investment in the King community by the Township, Seneca and our provincial and federal partners,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“The new complex will provide residents in King and the surrounding communities with access to modern and reliable recreational infrastructure where they can enjoy sports, maintain healthy lifestyles and take part in recreational programs and services for years to come.”

