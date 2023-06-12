Township of King lifts ban on outdoor and open-air burning

The new Township-Wide Recreation Centre in King – a fully accessible recreation complex with a lap pool, ice surfaces, athletic fieldhouse and a multi-purpose room – is ...

Due to the improving weather conditions, including soaking rain on Monday morning, King Fire and Emergency Services has lifted the burn ban put in place ...

Three Toronto men have been charged with numerous offences in the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown earlier this year. The investigation revealed an organized crime connection. The incident has left the 65-year-old local senior with life-altering injuries. Investigators with the York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau made the arrests last week, along with a few others, in an indepth investigation.