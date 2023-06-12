Township of King lifts ban on outdoor and open-air burning

June 12, 2023 · 0 Comments
Due to the improving weather conditions, including soaking rain on Monday morning, King Fire and Emergency Services has lifted the burn ban put in place on June 7.
Although the ban has been lifted, Fire Chief Jim Wall advises residents to continue exercising caution when conducting permitted open-air burning and using outdoor firepits and barbecues.
If you are using an outdoor flame of any type, remember these tips:
Follow all regulations set out in By-law #2015-0109.
Never leave a fire of any kind unattended.
Use only clean, safe fuel.
Be aware of changes to the wind.
Have a method to extinguish a fire close at hand (water source).
Further details about King’s outdoor burning by-law are available at www.king.ca/burninginking.