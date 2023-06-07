Flextail’s Tiny Repel is a little powerhouse

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Our outdoor adventures are spoiled by one of Nature’s most annoying creatures – mosquitoes.

Anything we can use to lessen the threat is a good thing.

The Tiny Repel by Flextail is a small, but mighty unit that everyone should have. It’s light, portable and can attach to almost anything. It’s a multi-tool with the benefit of being an insect repeller

Tiny Repel fights off mosquitoes, flies and midges with the push of a button.

It boasts a 30-foot zone protection and it’s perfect whether you’re camping, hiking, hunting, gardening, or just sitting on the patio.

The company’s mosquito repellent mats have an optimal mosquito repellent time of 10 hours on windless days.

It also has a double-sided design with the latest DUALREPEL™ technology that distributes the heat evenly to perform the best. The heating effect of the Tiny Repel is twice that of other brands.

It reaches the optimal temperature (110°C) in less than a minute. It also has an auto shut-off feature so it doesn’t overheat.

Tiny Repel has two modes – Camp Mode and Outdoor Mode. Camp mode creates 10-foot zone protection for 10 hours, while outdoor mode creates 30-foot zone protection for 7 hours.

It’s called “Tiny,” but this compact unit really packs a punch.

It’s waterproof, tough and even acts as a power bank, providing juice to your smart devices when you’re away from any power source.

It’s got a great little lantern built in with 400 lumens of full brightness that can continuously last up to 9 hours You can dim it down to 50 lumens for 50 hours! The camping light can be used alone or with mosquito repellent.

The package comes with the unit, a nice semi-hard carrying case and USB cable.

It’s the perfect companion and it’s technology you really don’t want to be without during your outdoor adventures this summer.

For more, visit https://www.flextail.com/en-ca/products/tiny-repel

