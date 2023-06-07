Product Showcase

It Glows makes your home picture perfect

June 7, 2023

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Summer is the perfect time to express yourself with some unique lighting, to brighten up your surroundings.
Toronto-based It Glows answers the call with some really cool products, setting your oasis apart from everyone else’s.
Their collection of glow-in-the-dark “marbles” are just what you need.
These nuggets, in the 20-25 mm size, come in blue, green and aqua. You can also mixed it up in a pack.
These accent pieces really add some umph to your garden, flower pots, walkway, even as a table top display. After getting some “rays,” they really come to life in vibrant colours. They only need roughly 10 minutes of sunlight and they glow for a little more than 12 hours. That’s perfect for the summer patio season.
The company says the products have been formulated to “maximize the brightness and longevity of the Glow Marble while ensuring no photoluminescent microcrystal is wasted. We increased our glow powder by 60% to create our new high-end premium line, for the best glow.”
They’re really durable, meant to last outdoors for several years.
These are unique accent pieces that you should try. The company offers free shipping in Canada.
It Glows also offers illuminated house numbers in green and aqua. No need for batteries or wiring, just let Mother Nature do its work.
They’re the perfect shape and size to appeal to most tastes.
In my opinion, an illuminated house number adds a lot of curb appeal to a home. Strangely enough, it’s more than a street number, it’s a sense of pride of ownership. It’s where your heart is.
The company has extended its glow technology into Glow Sand, Glow Stones and a line of Glow necklaces.
If you like glow-in-the-dark items, you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for with It Glows.
Visit their website at https://www.itglows.ca/



         

Lettters to the Editor

