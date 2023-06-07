Township of King issues total ban on outdoor and open-air burning

Effective immediately, a total fire ban has been issued in the Township of King and across York Region. This ban is necessary given the current ...

Three Toronto men have been charged with numerous offences in the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown earlier this year. The investigation revealed an organized crime connection. The incident has left the 65-year-old local senior with life-altering injuries. Investigators with the York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau made the arrests last week, along with a few others, in an indepth investigation.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up ...