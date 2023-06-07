Township of King issues total ban on outdoor and open-air burning
June 7, 2023 ·
0 Comments
Effective immediately, a total fire ban has been issued in the Township of King and across York Region. This ban is necessary given the current forest fires in Ontario and Quebec, the hot and dry conditions which can cause fire to spread fast and the deteriorating air-quality. This means that outdoor burning for any purpose – including recreational fires – is not permitted. This ban will remain in effect until the ground, weather and atmospheric conditions improve with significant moisture and/or rainfall. Residents may still use a barbeque or other approved cooking appliances with caution. King Fire and Emergency Services asks residents to exercise extreme caution during a fire ban:
Be careful with anything that could start a fire (including citronella candles on the deck).
Watch your propane or gas equipment carefully.
Make sure all matches or cigarettes are out before disposing of them (do not flick butts out the window while driving). The current Air Quality Health Index for King is set at high risk. Based on this level, the province recommends residents to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. At risk residents, such as children and the elderly should take extra caution with outdoor activities. When air quality is poor, York Region Public Health recommends residents:
Check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. If you have an HVAC system in your home, set the fan to recirculate the air constantly and keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Further details about the outdoor burning by-law in King are available at www.king.ca/burninginking. For more information on this ban or for any other fire and life safety information, residents are encouraged to contact King Fire and Emergency Services at its non-emergency line at 905-833-2800 from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. “Residents are strongly urged to comply with this ban as it has been issued for the protection of their own property, their own personal safety and for the safety of King Township Fire and Emergency personnel,” said Fire Chief Jim Wall.
Three Toronto men have been charged with numerous offences in the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown earlier this year. The investigation revealed an organized crime connection.
The incident has left the 65-year-old local senior with life-altering injuries.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau made the arrests last week, along with a few others, in an indepth investigation.