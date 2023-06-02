Product Showcase

Be mosquito-free in your back yard oasis

June 2, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Our unwanted back yard visitors – mosquitoes – are back in droves this year.
We have to fight back. One way is with Thermacell’s line of portable, rechargeable mosquito repellers.
The Thermacell E-series is easy to use and provides hours of scent-free, mess-free mosquito defence.
The EL55 provides a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection and up to a 9-hour battery life. This portable and compact repeller provides an ambient dimmable light to create a warm, comfy space around your patio, deck, pool, and more. Audio cues and LEDs let you know when you’re protected and how much battery life remains.
You simply charge the unit, insert the cartridge and push a button. No fuss, no mess. Unlike other repellants, there’s no odour.
Thermacell uses heat-activated technology – powered by a rechargeable Li-ion battery – with up to 9 hours of mosquito protection when using only repeller; up to 5.5 hours when also using light. That’s impressive from a built-in battery.
With this you can effectively repel without andy chemicals or scents. The company says one charge gives you 12 hours of non-stop use.
The unscented, liquid-repellent cartridge is easy to replace and they’re available at many retailers. They are a bit pricey, but they do last a long time.
Bottom line is that it does work.
Protection against mosquitoes is important to help prevent things like West Nile virus, Encephalitis and Zika Virus.
The unit is both people and pet friendly.
Not only is it a must-have party favourite this summer, it’s great to take along camping, or perched outside your RV.
The unit is available at many major retailers and online. For more, visit https://www.thermacell.com/collections/battery-powered-technology



         

