Police release new information, suspect sketches in drive-by shooting

May 10, 2023

Investigators with York Regional Police have released new information, and sketches of two suspects, sought in connection with the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown that left a 65-year-old retired man with serious injuries.

Police sought a motive for this shooting and initially suspected it may have been a spontaneous act, committed after the victim gestured at a vehicle that sped past him. However, the investigation has since revealed that this was actually a targeted shooting, but the victim was not the intended target.

The York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau has taken charge of the case. Investigators have released sketches of the two suspects who were in the vehicle. They are appealing to the public to help identify them.

The suspects were operating a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with licence plate, CXAK183. The vehicle was reported stolen in January from the area of the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Drive in Toronto.

Police said recovering the vehicle would greatly assist with the investigation. YRP are asking people to be on the lookout for the vehicle and to immediately contact investigators with any information about its location.

The shooting occurred Feb. 12 at roughly 8:40 a.m on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street. The victim was out walking his dog on a quiet residential street when the car passed at a high rate of speed. Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle and the man was struck several times.

The victim is going through a lengthy recovery process.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact York Regional Police Serious and Organized Crime Bureau, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6970. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or going online at www.1800222tips.com

