Second-degree murder charge following arson in King

King City’s library and seniors centre has been recognized for its stunning architecture. The facility was awarded Canada’s top architecture award by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, at a ceremony at Rideau Hall last week.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have charged a 22-year-old man and are seeking witnesses following an arson at a restaurant in the ...

King’s water quality meets, even exceeds government standards. Staff presented the 2024 Water Annual Summary Report to councillors recently, outlining the service and quality in local towns and villages. Staff noted the Township of King consistently provides safe drinking water to residents, businesses, and visitors through the Ansnorveldt, King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg municipal water distribution systems.

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...