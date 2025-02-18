Headline News

Second-degree murder charge following arson in King

February 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have charged a 22-year-old man and are seeking witnesses following an arson at a restaurant in the Township of King.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, shortly before 3 a.m., police attended a restaurant in the area of Highway 27 and King Road for reports of a fire. When emergency services arrived, the premise was fully engulfed in flames.
Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, conducted a search of the property and located a deceased person inside.
The circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been engaged.
The identity of the deceased person will not be known until a positive identification has been made by the Office of the Chief Coroner.
Through investigative efforts, a suspect was identified and charged.
YRP charged Saeed Alshoubaki, 22, of Mississauga, with Second-Degree Murder and Arson.
Police said this incident is considered targeted and investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to check their security cameras or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email at [email protected], or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

