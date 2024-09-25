Feedback will help shape transportation in King

September 25, 2024 · 0 Comments
King Township is embarking on a comprehensive update to its Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and is seeking the input of residents, businesses and visitors to help shape the future of transportation in the community.
The TMP is a long-term strategic planning document designed to guide the development, management and investment in King’s transportation infrastructure. This update will look ahead to the year 2051 and focus on creating a well-connected, accessible and sustainable multi-modal transportation network. Public participation is vital in this process, ensuring that the plan reflects the community’s diverse needs and priorities.
Key highlights of the TMP include:
Multi-modal focus: Prioritizing a mix of transportation options like sidewalks, bike lanes, public transit and roads.
Sustainability: Addressing traffic congestion, safety, environmental impacts and accessibility, promoting sustainable travel options.
Integration with Official Plan: Ensuring the TMP aligns with King’s Official Plan, which shapes land use, development patterns and community growth.
Public engagement opportunities:
Residents are encouraged to get involved by sharing their insights and suggestions to help King Township build a more efficient and inclusive transportation network. There are several ways to participate:
Stay updated: Subscribe to project updates via the SpeaKING project page and follow along for engagement opportunities.
Public events: Attend engagement events this fall to provide feedback and learn more about the TMP process.
Online survey: Participate in the public survey during the first phase of the engagement process, available soon on the project webpage.
Community feedback will play a critical role in identifying existing transportation challenges and opportunities and shaping the future of King’s transportation system. Whether you walk, bike, drive or take transit, public input will help ensure the TMP meets the needs of all King Township residents and visitors.
The Township is committed to consulting with a diverse range of stakeholders, including Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, seniors, newcomers and low-income residents, to ensure the TMP is inclusive and equitable.