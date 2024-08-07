Enrich King awards $7,000 in first round of funding

The Enrich King community grant program has successfully completed its first round of funding, distributing approximately $7,000 to local community groups. This exciting initiative aims to foster community engagement, inclusivity and environmental sustainability within King Township.

Congratulations to the first round of successful applicants:

Community Events funding stream

Kettleby Cemetery: One of York Region’s most historic cemeteries, Kettleby Cemetery has served the local community since 1889. It is the final resting place of many village pioneers. The funds it received will be used to support a Remembrance Day service.

King Theatre Company: King Theatre Company is a new not-for-profit theatre company. The funds it received will be used for its inaugural production of the play Salt-Water Moon that will be staged outdoors at Pine Farms Orchard.

Schomberg Horticultural Society: The Schomberg Horticultural Society was founded in 1935 and promotes the protection of the environment through good gardening practices, tree plantings, public beautification and educational materials. It will use its funds to support the annual Garden Tour and centennial garden displays.

Yellow Brick House: Since 1978 Yellow Brick House has been one of the largest providers in Ontario of services to women and children escaping domestic violence and abuse. It will use its funds to pay for advertising and print costs for its Step In My Shoes fundraising event.

Inclusive Communities funding stream

King Township Food Bank: The King Township Food Bank has addressed food insecurity in the Township since it was founded in 2004. The funds it received will be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies as part of its Back-to-School program for students.

Environment King funding stream

Kinsland Community Garden: The Kinsland Community Garden, located at 13685 Weston Road, serves as a shared garden space for growing fresh produce, cultivating a sense of community and promoting sustainable gardening practices while giving back to the community. It will used its funds for tree and native plant planting and the development of a pollinator habitat.

Although the application deadline for the Community Events funding stream has passed, there are still three open streams with available funding for eligible projects:

Special Initiatives: For new activities and initiatives addressing community needs.

Inclusive Communities: For projects promoting healthy, safe and inclusive community development.

Environment King: For projects tackling climate change, sustainability and environmental issues.

Grants of up to $1,500 are available for the Special Initiatives and Inclusive Communities funding streams, while up to $5,000 is available for environmental initiatives. The final application deadline is Nov. 1, 2024.

Interested groups are encouraged to apply online at enrichking.ca. For questions or additional information, please email communityservices@king.ca.

“The Enrich King community grant program is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. By supporting initiatives that enhance our cultural landscape, promote sustainability and address vital community needs, we are investing in a brighter future for all King Township residents. Congratulations to the first round of recipients, and I encourage all eligible groups to apply for the next round of funding. Together, we can create a stronger and more connected community,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

