Chamber, Morning family boost pride, entrepreneurship

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A grass-roots effort will boost pride across King Township and its business community.

A joint effort between the Morning family and King Chamber of Commerce has led to a two-pronged campaign to boost local pride and young entrepreneurs.

The King Proud promotion feeds into the Morning Youth Grant. They were announced at the Chamber’s AGM recently, causing a positive buzz among members.

The brainchild of Brent Morning and his long-time family, the idea is to promote local pride, and funnel the proceeds into a funding pool for young entrepreneurs. These “leaders of tomorrow” will get a kick start and route to join the Chamber, ensuring sustainability.

Morning said he’s thrilled to team up with the Chamber and make sure this program hits the ground running. He pointed out he’s worked on the idea for several year and through a recent substantial donation, it all came together.

“I think my dad would be honoured,” he said. “I wanted to do it right.”

The King Proud merchandise program begins with custom t-shirts. This initiative offers an opportunity for residents of all ages to proudly showcase their connection to our beloved community. With a majority of the proceeds dedicated to the Morning Youth Grant, which is designed to foster youth entrepreneurship.

They embody the spirit of opportunity and legacy that my the late Jim Morning instilled.

In 1969, he began Jim Morning Haulage part-time, taking a leap of faith that ultimately led to his full-time commitment and subsequent success. With growth in the mid-’80s, it b became James Morning and Sons Ltd. and has grown to a fleet of trucks.

“Dad’s dedication extended beyond his business ventures; he served as Ward 5 councillor on the King Township Council for two decades, exemplifying his commitment to community service,”Brent noted. “While he may have passed away on December 31, 2023, his legacy lives on through initiatives like the King Proud merchandise program and the Morning Youth Grant.”

Brent himself is a successful, behind-the-scenes organizer and motivator. The veteran volunteer and campaign organizer has undertaken tasks provincially and nationally.

He hopes the effort will “bring residents, not just businesses, together.”

It’s a win-win situation.

In addition to launching the King Proud merchandise program, I’m thrilled to announce the Chamber will oversee the Morning Youth Grant. his grant aims to foster youth entrepreneurship and will be the first of its kind offered through the Chamber.

“By providing support and resources to young aspiring entrepreneurs, we aim to continue my father’s legacy of empowerment and community service,” Brent said. “It’s a testament to his unwavering commitment to King Township and beyond. Through the Morning Youth Grant, we hope to inspire and nurture the next generation of business leaders who will shape the future of our community.”

He added this program not only celebrates our community’s pride but also honors the entrepreneurial spirit and legacy of service that defines King Township.

“We are immensely grateful to the King Chamber of Commerce and the residents and businesses of King for their support in making this vision a reality. Together, let’s continue to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and build a community we can all be proud of.”

Morning was awarded the 2020 Gary Wright Humanitarian Award for his work with We Care. Named in honour of the founder, the award is given to someone who has contributed to the improvement of the community. A life-long resident of Kettleby, Morning has hosted a charity golf tournament for We Care since 2014, amassing close to $100,000 in donations to fund local children with disabilities and ensure they can go to summer camp.

Chamber President Michelle Frauley called the collaboration a “significant milestone for the King Chamber of Commerce.

“We stand at the threshold of a new era of collaboration and opportunity,” she said.

More details will come when the program begins to take shape. To stay informed, visit the revamped Chamber website at www.kingchamber.ca

