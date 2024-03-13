Long investigation ahead into crash that claimed the lives of King family

March 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Investigators are looking into cause of a plane crash in the United States that claimed the lives of an entire King family.

The community is still mourning the loss of Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife Rimma, 39, and their children David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7.

The first to identify the victims came from King’s own Mayor Steve Pellegrini who posted the information and words of sympathy last Wednesday.

“On behalf of King Township, I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the Dotsenko family from our community who tragically lost their lives in the small plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee,” he said. “This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community.

“We await further details from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our gratitude to the first responders and officials involved in the response and investigation.

“We stand together in mourning the loss of Rimma Dotsenko, her husband Victor and their three children, and offer our support to those affected by this tragedy.”

“We are all devastated to hear of this tragedy impacting the Dotsenko family, including three children. On behalf of Ontario’s Government, we extend our prayers to the family and the entire community for this profound loss,” added King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.

The UMCA Rich Tree Academy in Vaughan mourns the passing of three students from the school and their parents.

“Emma, Adam, and David Dotsenko were a fantastic part of our school and community. They were loved by all who knew them and will be sorely missed by our students and staff. The Dotsenko family is well-known in our community, and we offer our sincere condolences to the extended family and community. School counselling services are available to students to provide them with support.”

The shock was shared by members of the Brampton Flying Club in Caledon, where the Piper PA-32RT plane was housed.

Victor was piloting the Piper from Ontario en route to Florida for a family vacation, when the crash occurred last Monday evening in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. ET. The last point of departure for the airplane was Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. It was destined for John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.

Prior to completing a normal descent into the airport environment, it overflew the airport at about 2,500 feet. At an altitude of about 1,600 feet, the pilot reported a loss of engine power to air traffic control. ATC declared an emergency on behalf of the pilot and cleared him to land at the airport. The pilot indicated he could not make it to the airport. The airplane crashed near Interstate 40 in a left-wing, low orientation and came to rest about 60 feet from the highway.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the accident site Tuesday morning, documenting the scene. The aircraft was recovered to a secure facility where it’s being thoroughly examined.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data – Recordings of any air traffic control communications.

Aircraft maintenance records.

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident.

Pilot’s licence, ratings and recency of flight experience.

A 72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight.

Witness statements.

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation.

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras.

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.

Preliminary reports, they said, are usually available within 30 days of an accident. Once a publication date is set, it will appear on the following page: https://www.ntsb.gov/safety/data/Pages/daily-publication-dashboard.aspx. It will also be posted on NTSB Newsroom Twitter (https://twitter.com/NTSB_Newsroom).

The preliminary report will contain facts gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of the crash, along with any contributing factors, will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, pursuant to international agreements, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) appointed an accredited representative to participate in the investigation into the incident.

As per ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, information on the progress and the findings of the investigation cannot be publicly released without the express consent of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who is leading the investigation. “In keeping with this convention, the TSB will not be able to comment on the investigation.”

Related

Readers Comments (0)