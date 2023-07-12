Costume-clad crusader makes people smile

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Everyone needs a smile, especially when driving these days.

A King City resident loves riding motorcycles and enjoys cruising the open road. That many not sound special.

But what is, is that he does in costume.

“To make things interesting, I have a selection of costumes I’ll throw on just make things entertaining. Brings a smile to people’s faces and I’ve been told so many times that ‘You made my day,’” said the man, who goes by MotoBrew. “I love it! If i can ride around having the time of my life and all at the same time make some strangers’ days, then I consider it a win.”

His costumes range from a bunny, a cow, pikachu, and sometimes the Cookie Monster.

He’s a small time content creator who just does it as a side-hobby in his free time, sharing my silly adventures on TikTok and Instagram.

The encounter with an out-of-fuel new-found friend happened on June 29. MotoBrew was out riding along King Road and he happened across a biker on the side of the road.

“I’ve been in his place before – broken down on the side of the road. Unfortunately in my case i had to wait for a tow truck to assist! I always try to pull over and check in on someone whether they’re on a bike or in a car, just good practice. We’re all human, and i like to think the good deeds will be passed onward.”

He pulled over and was quick to discover that he had run out of gas. MotoBrew had his back and sped off to a nearby gas station, grabbed a small bottle of gass and quickly returned to the stranded biker.

“I could see he was relieved to see me come back over the hill, waving his arms at me as I came by with a big smile on his face. Dressed as a cow, my nickname was’ Rescue Moo Moo’ that day.

“He was very thankful and gracious, and while i tried to refuse any monetary thanks he was quick to shove $20 into the udder pouch of my cow costume! We had a good chuckle and there was good vibes all around.

“He certainly paid me more than he needed. Super nice fellow. Once he had shoved the money in the cow udders, he busted out a little dance and then went along on his merry little way.”

MotoBrew put together some clips of the wholesome encounter and put it on TikTok, not really thinking much of it.

“Sometimes with my videos I spend weeks putting content together. I think for this one it took me about 20 minutes. Didn’t really think much of it, thought I’d get some laughs and smiles from it but had no idea what was about to come.

“When i woke up the next morning and checked my phone, I was mindblown to see that the video had a million views! I had so many comments and messages on both my TikTok and Instagram, i tried to keep up with them for the first few days, but i had to give up – it was just too many!”

The comments were very positive – “Faith in humanity restored, I love rescue moo moo, This made my day.”

MotoBrew expressed his thanks for the feedback, noting he’s connected with new-found fans. Some reached out from India, Europe, Costa Rica and the U.S.

“I’m really happy to know my small time creator content can bring some smiles and cheers to those who might stumble across the video.”

A few days after the post, the video had a whopping six million views and more than a million likes.

“I’ve been absolutely flabbergasted by the viral outcome of the video. I’m just super happy it brought some smiles and laughs to people.

“I think just the randomness of the cow outfit, my friends little dance moves, the genuine and wholesome nature of the video really just pulled viewers in and is the reason why it went so viral. I’m glad and thankful that it did.

“I think its good for the world to see some wholesome positive content.”

We do as well, MotoBrew. We hope this puts more fuel in your tank to continue your good work!

For more, visit Instagram: Moto.Breww and TikTok: MotoBreww

