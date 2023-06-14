YRDSB appoints Bill Cober as new director of education

The York Region District School Board of Trustees appointed Bill Cober as the next Director of Education effective Aug. 1.

Cober brings nearly 30 years of experience in public education in York Region, and has extensive educational leadership experience, as well as experience in municipal government. Bill has strengths in relationship building, strategic decision making and building equitable and inclusive organizations. He has a collaborative and strategic approach to leadership and a passionate belief in the capacity and potential of all students.

“We look forward to welcoming Bill Cober to the role of Director of YRDSB,” said Ron Lynn, board chair. “His background includes rich and diverse educational, instructional, organizational, operational, governance and relational leadership skills and experiences.

“As a graduate of the York Region District School Board, I am proud to call York Region home. I understand the uniqueness and diversity of York Region and that our schools are both a reflection of, and the heartbeat within our communities,” said incoming YRDSB Director Bill Cober. “The Board has exemplary leadership at all levels of the organization and the opportunity to serve YRDSB students, staff and families as its next Director of Education is one that I will truly cherish,” added Cober.

Over the coming months, YRDSB will embark on a comprehensive strategic plan review. This work will set the vision and direction for the board for the years to come. Cober has extensive experience and skills that will facilitate a robust public engagement and consultation process. We look forward to working with Bill and the community to establish this process in the coming months.

Scott Yake has served as Director of Education (Interim) since November 2022, and will remain in the role until July 31.

“We are grateful for the dedicated and thoughtful leadership Scott has provided during this interim period. We have benefited from his expertise, commitment to relationship building and inclusivity and his focus on student achievement and well-being,” said Lynn.

The Director is the chief education officer and the chief executive officer of the board. The director is accountable to the board of trustees and is responsible for the implementation of the board’s mission, vision and values and the achievement of the goals outlined in the board of Trustees’ Multi-Year Strategic Plan. To achieve these priorities, the director’s Action Plan sets out six goals that align with the strategic plan.

Cober was first elected to King Township council as Ward 4 Councillor in 2003 and served five consecutive terms in that role.

