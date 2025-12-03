King Theatre Company presents A Christmas Carol by Jacqueline Goldﬁnger

King Township Council adopts 2026 municipal budget that maintains current service levels with a minimal 1.5% increase to the operating budget.Both the Township’s Capital and ...

Development in King will operate under slightly new rules, starting in 2026. Council received the staff report regarding the Development Charge Background Study and accompanying bylaw. The bylaw will be voted on by council in the new year. The Development Charge (DC) Study is required by the Development Charges Act, and determines the DC rate and updates the DC Bylaw, which will expire Jan. 13, 2026.

Starting December 31, King Township will transition to an enhanced recycling system that includes a new recycling cart and collection schedule.The Township’s recycling program will ...

King households will be paying more for water in the coming year. Council approved staff recommendations for a roughly 3% hike in water and wastewater rates. On the blended total rate for water and wastewater services, it’s estimated to cost homeowners $60 more annually based on the average usage (or 2.99%) over 2025.