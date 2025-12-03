King Theatre Company presents A Christmas Carol by Jacqueline Goldﬁnger

December 3, 2025 · 0 Comments
King Theatre Company (KTC) is thrilled to announce its holiday production of A Christmas Carol by Jacqueline Goldﬁnger, running Dec. 13–21, at Schomberg Community Hall.
Experience Charles Dickens’s beloved story in a thrust-style staging that brings audiences up close to the action, transforming the upper ﬂoor of the hall into a festive, three-sided stage in the heart of Schomberg. This performance is from Jacqueline Goldﬁnger’s dynamic adaptation of the beloved tale.
As Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, he embarks on a powerful journey of redemption that will warm even the coldest of hearts.
King Theatre Company’s biggest production to date features an all-new ensemble, with every actor making their KTC debut. The cast stars Mike. D. Smith as Scrooge and features José Andrés Bordas, Shelagh Carlini, Nathan Chou, Alexa Dimoulas, Isabella Drummond, Andrew Easterling, Ali Farhadi, Luca Mocan, Andrew Pawarroo, Erik Weinhart, and Miranda Wiseman.
Directed by Chloë Rose Flowers, the production brings together professional performers and theatre creatives from across Ontario.
A holiday experience for the whole family This classic Christmas tradition for families across generations has now arrived right here in our community. King Theatre Company is delighted to be part of your holiday season.
KTC’S A Christmas Carol has 10 performances only at Schomberg Community Hall. Running approximately 90 minutes and recommended for ages 6 and up, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. Both matinee and evening performances are available.
In the spirit of giving, the production will also serve as a food drive for the King Township Food Bank, inviting audiences to share the warmth of the season by bringing a non-perishable food donation.
Capacity is limited, and tickets are selling fast! KTC productions offer an intimate audience experience that often sells out. Be sure to secure your seats early.
For tickets, visit kingtheatre.ca/christmascarol
Founded in 2024, King Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the lives of King Township and GTA residents by providing high-quality professional theatre, entertainment, and educational programming. As a registered not-for-proﬁt, our mission is to cultivate culture, foster community, and offer employment opportunities for artists. Through the transformative power of the performing arts, we aim to enhance the cultural fabric of our rapidly growing community.