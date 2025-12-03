General News

King Theatre Company presents A Christmas Carol by Jacqueline Goldﬁnger

December 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

King Theatre Company (KTC) is thrilled to announce its holiday production of A Christmas Carol by Jacqueline Goldﬁnger, running Dec. 13–21, at Schomberg Community Hall.
Experience Charles Dickens’s beloved story in a thrust-style staging that brings audiences up close to the action, transforming the upper ﬂoor of the hall into a festive, three-sided stage in the heart of Schomberg. This performance is from Jacqueline Goldﬁnger’s dynamic adaptation of the beloved tale.
As Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, he embarks on a powerful journey of redemption that will warm even the coldest of hearts.
King Theatre Company’s biggest production to date features an all-new ensemble, with every actor making their KTC debut. The cast stars Mike. D. Smith as Scrooge and features José Andrés Bordas, Shelagh Carlini, Nathan Chou, Alexa Dimoulas, Isabella Drummond, Andrew Easterling, Ali Farhadi, Luca Mocan, Andrew Pawarroo, Erik Weinhart, and Miranda Wiseman.
Directed by Chloë Rose Flowers, the production brings together professional performers and theatre creatives from across Ontario.
A holiday experience for the whole family This classic Christmas tradition for families across generations has now arrived right here in our community. King Theatre Company is delighted to be part of your holiday season.
KTC’S A Christmas Carol has 10 performances only at Schomberg Community Hall. Running approximately 90 minutes and recommended for ages 6 and up, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. Both matinee and evening performances are available.
In the spirit of giving, the production will also serve as a food drive for the King Township Food Bank, inviting audiences to share the warmth of the season by bringing a non-perishable food donation.
Capacity is limited, and tickets are selling fast! KTC productions offer an intimate audience experience that often sells out. Be sure to secure your seats early.
For tickets, visit kingtheatre.ca/christmascarol
Founded in 2024, King Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the lives of King Township and GTA residents by providing high-quality professional theatre, entertainment, and educational programming. As a registered not-for-proﬁt, our mission is to cultivate culture, foster community, and offer employment opportunities for artists. Through the transformative power of the performing arts, we aim to enhance the cultural fabric of our rapidly growing community.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

King budget maintains service levels, comes with a 3.49% tax hike

King Township Council adopts 2026 municipal budget that maintains current service levels with a minimal 1.5% increase to the operating budget.Both the Township’s Capital and ...

King revamping its DC bylaw

Development in King will operate under slightly new rules, starting in 2026. Council received the staff report regarding the Development Charge Background Study and accompanying bylaw. The bylaw will be voted on by council in the new year. The Development Charge (DC) Study is required by the Development Charges Act, and determines the DC rate and updates the DC Bylaw, which will expire Jan. 13, 2026.

King Township residents to see changes to Blue Box Recycling Program starting December 31

Starting December 31, King Township will transition to an enhanced recycling system that includes a new recycling cart and collection schedule.The Township’s recycling program will ...

Residents face small increase in water rates

King households will be paying more for water in the coming year. Council approved staff recommendations for a roughly 3% hike in water and wastewater rates. On the blended total rate for water and wastewater services, it’s estimated to cost homeowners $60 more annually based on the average usage (or 2.99%) over 2025.

Lettters to the Editor

Open