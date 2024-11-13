Man shot in Nobleton home invasion

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects, after a man was shot in Nobleton during an armed home invasion.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking at least two suspects after an armed home invasion resulted in an adult male being shot in the Township of King.

On Monday, Nov. 4 at approximately 6:23 p.m., police responded to reports of a male shot at a residence in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail. When officers arrived, a 39-year-old was located and taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that a residence was broken into by two armed suspects. When a male not associated to the residence attended to assist the homeowners, he was confronted by the suspects who then shot him. The suspects fled the residence and were last seen getting into a pick-up truck that fled the scene.

A video of the incident can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/cDOzRfY0W8k

One suspect is described as male, tan skin, approximately 5’8”, medium build, wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt with reflective trimming, black toque, black face covering, black shoes and black gloves. The second suspect is described as male, black, with a thin build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, black face covering, grey shoes with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves. He also may have tattoos on right wrist area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Councillor David Boyd expressed his concern over the incident.

“I understand that the home invasion and shooting may have left many feeling alarmed and understandably fearful. I share your concerns, and as your representative, I’m committed to addressing this situation with the seriousness and support our community deserves,” he said.

“I’ve been working closely with Mayor Pellegrini, and we’re maintaining close contact with York Regional Police (YRP) to stay informed about the actions being taken to secure our community’s safety. Please know that law enforcement is treating these incidents with the highest priority.”

Boyd said YRP is hosting an open house Monday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre in King City. The meeting will give residents an opportunity to receive updates and share concerns.

“We chose this location because council chambers is set up for virtual participation for anyone who can’t attend in person. YRP representatives will be available to answer questions and share as much information as possible. However, some details may need to remain confidential due to the ongoing investigation,” Boyd said.

“Our community is resilient – I believe it’s a time for extra kindness and patience as we support one another through these difficult events. I encourage everyone to attend the open house. Your safety and peace of mind remain our top priorities as we work through this together.”

