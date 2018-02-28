Police search for suspect following King break-ins

February 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Police are looking for suspects following a series of break-ins in King over the past month.
Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are asking the public for help, in identifying a suspect following several recent residential break and enters.
Police note that there have been 11 separate residential break and enters in King, between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20. In the majority of the incidents, the suspect forced entry into the home through a back door or back window during evening hours. Once inside, the suspect targeted mainly jewelry, cash, and electronics.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance on Feb. 16, in the area of Collard Drive. Investigators are releasing images and appealing to the public for assistance with identifying the suspect.
The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 5’8 to 6’ and was wearing a North Face jacket, a balaclava and work gloves.
YRP continues to remind citizens of a few basic steps they can take to protect their property.
• Lock all doors that lead to your residence as well as your vehicle doors.
• If going away on vacation or an extended absence, do not announce your travel plans or absence from home on social media or your phone’s voicemail. Ask a trusted neighbor to watch your house and make your home look lived in.
• Consider installing a quality security system with motion sensors and/or video monitoring.
• Secure all basement and ground-level windows and patio doors.
Break and enters are often a crime of opportunity. The more difficult you make it for thieves to break into your home, the more likely it is that they will move along. Be aware of suspicious people or vehicles in your neighbourhood and call police immediately if you’re concerned. We will respond to these calls.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7142, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
