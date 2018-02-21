Minor midget Express cruising through OMHA playdowns

February 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Minor Midget York-Simcoe Express took down the Peterborough Petes 5-0 in game two of the OMHA quarterfinals at LaBrier Arena on Sunday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Minor midget York-Simcoe Express have something to prove in their CHL draft year.
This year’s batch of those just entering junior eligibility find themselves undefeated five games into the OMHA post-season, knocking out the Richmond Hill Coyotes and taking a commanding two-games-to-none lead on the Peterborough Petes.
Meeting the Petes for game one of their quarterfinal series on Saturday, the Express cruised to a 3-0 win on the road, taking a shutout back to St. Andrew’s College for game two the following afternoon.
A scoreless period had Express goaltender Alexander Imperio matched up evenly with his Peterborough counterpart after the first, before Cameron Jackson opened the scoring for the home side with a bullet from the blue line early in period two.
Just minutes later, Jack Bar picked up a rebound on another powerplay and buried it into an empty cage, doubling the Express lead.
With the Petes finding themselves in penalty trouble throughout the entire middle frame, Evan Vierling capitalized late in the fourth power play of the period with a rebound goal of his own, giving York-Simcoe a 3-0 lead heading into the final period.
The final buzzer was met with a 5-0 score, bringing the shutout streak to two games.
Finishing the regular season with a record of 24-4-4, the Express capped off the final AAA rankings as fourth in the province, while the Petes rounded out the top five.
The Express can put the series to bed on Thursday night back in Peterborough.
