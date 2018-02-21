General News

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

February 21, 2018

By Mark Pavilons

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music.
The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life.
He’s just more mature.
Mizzoni’s music crosses all boundaries and genres. Like a fine wine, his lyrics are better with age, more profound and even more fun. You feel his passion in every note he sings.
Mizzoni just released his first album, “Waves of Indigo,” available on iTunes, Sound Cloud and through his website (lenmizzoni.com). Len has amassed a massive collection of songs, from pop and soft rock, to smooth jazz, country, R&B and even Christian. His versatility knows no bounds. And neither does his talent.
“My goal, my dream, as a writer, is to have a song on every chart,” he said.
Mizzoni wrote, sang and co-produced the 12 songs on Waves of Indigo. David O’Hearn was co-producer, engineer and mastered the album.
Mizzoni’s music career has taken some interesting, winding roads. He worked and toured with Juno Award-winning band Frozen Ghost, and also worked with Lighthouse and Prokop.
Frozen Ghost was a Canadian rock band formed in 1985 in Toronto by Arnold Lanni and Wolf Hassel who were previously with the band Sheriff. The band received a Juno Award for “Most Promising Group of the Year” in 1987.
The group placed five songs in the Canadian top 40 between 1987 and 1992, including “Should I See” an anti-censorship song that reached number 69 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles in 1987. The video for that song was nominated at the 1987 Juno Awards for Best Video of the Year. You’ll also likely know the band’s hits “Dream Come True,” and “Promises.”
Mizzoni retired from the scene to raise a family with his wife Rita and launch their businesses.
Music permeates one’s soul and it never left Len. He got the “itch” in a bad way some five years ago and has become a prolific writer, recording dozens and dozens of songs. His catalogue now numbers 70 songs and growing.
Len’s unique style and voice leaves you wanting more and more of his material.
In Waves of Indigo, Mizzoni comes across as one cool cat. His songs range from the smooth, classic sounds of “Boogeyman,” to his warm ballads (“Lovely Lady, Angel”) that could make the charts of top adult contemporary hits. Some have that feeling of caressing the microphone in a smokey bar, or others transport you back to a time when music was simple. “Be Kind,” inspired by a sentiment of Ellen DeGeneres, has a 1970s Mowtown vibe that makes you want to get up and rejoice in our commonality.
Waves of Indigo is a unique blend of mostly feel-good tunes. Listening to Len’s CD, you feel like you’re watching your favourite movie with a big bowl of popcorn – comfort food for the soul.
He’s prolific and won’t shy away from challenging topics. He’s delicately covered subjects like cancer, bullying and even the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“Live Love Laugh” is a song that points to Mizzoni’s charity work. He’s a big supporter of cancer research at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital and he’s involved with the Songs of Love Foundation. It’s a non-profit organization that creates free personalized original songs to uplift children and teens facing tough medical, physical or emotional challenges.
Even though his CD was just released, songs are being played on radio stations across North America, and around the world in places like the UK and Spain. He’s been getting calls and emails from other artists who call him “an inspiration.”
It seems lighting that fire is contagious.
DJs have likened him to Peter Gabriel, noting Mizzoni has some “Philly soul.”
At this point in his life, Len simply loves creating music. His eyes light up when he talks about a new song he’s written, or a collaboration with his son. It’s like he’s discovered the fountain of youth and just wants to share it with the whole world.
If his music opens some doors for him, great. Maybe he’ll put a band together and hit the road again. The versatile musician also plays piano, guitar and saxophone.
He’s building a home studio so he create and produce songs at a high level, efficiently and quickly.
He feels that at this juncture, he has a lot to give.
“Good music doesn’t have a ‘best before’ date,” he said. “Why can’t a 60-year-old write a hit song?”
Hearing his songs on the radio is a great feeling and makes it all real.
It also allows him to dream. “You should never stop dreaming,” he said. “I want to write songs that mean something.”
As a veteran musician, Mizzoni isn’t reinventing himself. He’s just being himself.
From the sounds of it, he’s going to be a very hot commodity, making some very big “waves.”
Listen to Len’s songs at https://soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni. Visit his website for more.

         

Len Mizzoni's music stretches across genres, generations

