Community rallies to help local family

By Mark Pavilons
The community is coming together in support of one of its own.
The Scruffy Duck in Schomberg is the scene of a fundraiser for Marjolaine Alexandre, who sustained serious injuries in a car accident recently.
Marjolaine was headed to the grocery store when a truck lost control and veered into her lane. She could not avoid this collision, which was not her fault. She underwent three surgeries to repair a broken foot, ankle, elbow, collar bone, hips and fusion to vertebrae in lower back. It looks like she will be in rehabilitation for many months.
Marjolaine, who lives in Pottageville, worked at the Luxe Hair Lounge and currently has very little in the way of income. Funds are needed to help her pay bills.
Word spread like wildfire to help the single mother of three. Many residents and local businesses have stepped in to help.
Lorna Downs set up the fundraising page for her (https://www.gofundme.com/marjolaine-accident-fund) and it’s nearing the goal of $25,000. More than half was raised in just eight days.
The event at the Scruffy Duck is this Saturday, Feb. 24, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include a buffet meal, silent auction, raffles, live entertainment, and more. Tickets are available at the restaurant.
