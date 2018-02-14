Letters

Zero doesn’t really mean zero

February 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

As I read the Feb. 8 edition of the King Weekly Sentinel, I did so with a great deal of skepticism and incredulity.
There were three separate articles dealing with the topic of the Township of King’s 2018 property taxes. The themes were old ones – how the current council and staff are all doing a wonderful job when it comes to the fiscal affairs of the Township and how the Province of Ontario is causing problems via the agency responsible for property assessments (MPAC).
With respect to my skepticism, one of the three articles had the headline “No increase in King’s 2018 budget.” Well there was an article in the June 15, 2017 edition with the headline “Zero tax increase in King’s amended 2017 budget.” When we received the final tax assessment for our house, it was really an 18.6% increase in the Township of King’s portion of our 2017 property taxes. Zero = 18.6%?
After a little digging, I determined that “zero tax increase” for 2017 really meant that council, in its infinite wisdom, had not adjusted the residential mill rate relative to what was applied in 2016. They simply let the increased MPAC property assessments do the dirty work for them and declared the zero tax increase strictly based on no change to the residential mill rate. I would not go as far as to call the positioning sneaky but it definitely was not as transparent as it should have been.
A fiscally responsible council would have decreased the residential mill rate for 2017 to bring the increase of the Township’s portion of the property taxes for individual properties to be roughly equal to the projected annual inflation rate (which came in at 1.6%).
So based on 2017, I anticipate that the headline “No increase in King’s 2018 budget” really means another 18.6% increase? Only time and the final tax assessment for 2018 will tell.
As for the incredulity, it really comes down to some simple yet outrageous numbers. The current council’s mandate covers tax years 2015 to 2018 inclusive. During the first three years of this mandate, council has approved annual budgets that have resulted in an increase in the Township’s portion of the property taxes for our house of 36.7%. Yes, the Township’s portion of our 2017 property taxes was 36.7% higher than it was in 2014. During the same time period, annual inflation resulted in a compounded increase in the cost of living of 4.2%. And for a couple of other rather interesting comparisons for the same three years, York Region’s portion of our property taxes went up 4.6% and the York Region District School Board’s portion went up 3.3%.
A zero tax increase for 2018 (if it truly turns out to be zero) may be just fine in isolation, but when you consider council’s full four year mandate, the term fiscal irresponsibility comes to mind. I consider any property tax increase above the annual rate of inflation to be troubling. I honestly do not have any socially acceptable words to describe the increase inflicted during the past three years.
The burden of this increase will continue year after year as the previous year’s budget becomes the baseline for the current year. A zero increase for 2018 still means we are paying 36.7% more than we did in 2014.
Oh yeah, 2018 is a municipal election year. Things that make you go hmmm.

Ross Hamilton

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Healthy Minds Hypnosis Canada offers weight loss through suggestion

The answers to most of our fears and apprehensions rest within us. We all have the power to change our behaviour and a little kick-start if often all we need to help us on the road to success. For those who have struggled with weight management issues, there’s a new tool in the arsenal.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Commentary

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open