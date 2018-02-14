Road works, taxes topics explored at Nobleton forum

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
The first the “Meet the Mayor and Ward Councillors” gathering of the year was held Feb. 6. Residents joined Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Councillor David Boyd for an evening of engaged discussion at the Nobleton Library.
The open format sparked a well-rounded discussion on a number of topics such as, storm water management, upcoming road work, streetscaping, bylaws and community policing.
Mayor Pellegrini began the forum outlining ways residents can help the York Regional Police make our communities safer. The Road Watch program is ideal for reporting traffic safety concerns when the vehicle and or its driver is identifiable. The mayor also indicated that the YRP will collaborate with area residents to establish Neighbourhood Watch Programs. Councillor Boyd encouraged residents to use the YRP Community Concerns Online Reporting tool to report traffic violations, loitering at public parks or plazas, graffiti incidents or any ongoing activity that affects the enjoyment of our community.
Traffic remained the focus of discussion as Pellegrini described road works planned for the 2018 construction season. The Nobleton area will benefit from major infrastructure investments from both levels of government. The Regional project planned for Highway 27 and King Road has been awarded and works are scheduled to begin this spring.
Boyd added that the Highway 27 improvements may also provide the opportunity to reconfigure the village core lanes to improve traffic flow, enabling extra safety measures at the No Frills entrance, Hill Farm Road and surrounding areas. The Township is also planning to undertake a substantial project investing in Nobleton’s perimeter roadways as part of the 2018 Budget and Business plans. Funds have been allocated to reconstruct the 15th Sideroad, from Highway 27 to the 8th Concession. Reconstruction of the 10th Concession to the 15th Sideroad and 15th Side Road to Highway 27 is planned to occur in 2019. Boyd cautioned these works are bound to cause delays and frustrations, while reminding those in attendance that these road improvements are in response to ongoing community demand.
Once the work is completed, it will provide a safer community, help ease congestion, and increase walkability with new sidewalks and streetscaping.
Residents questioned the current construction on King Road east of the 8th Sideroad. Pellegrini informed residents that the emergency road repairs are continuing, but lanes will remain open and the work should conclude in the spring.
Concerns were raised regarding the need for the Township to develop a Storm Water Management Plan. Pellegrini explained that need has been identified and staff are actively working on this issue and anticipate moving forward with a comprehensive study this year.
Mayor Pellegrini shared with residents that the 2018 budget passed with a zero per cent increase to the net levy. He further clarified that council directed staff to decrease the tax rate (mill rate) on the Township portion of your bill by eight per cent to help ease the effects of the 2016 MPCA re-assessment. Pellegrini also noted that although the Township is responsible for the collection of taxes, the Township portion is only 0.40 cents of every dollar, as 0.41 cents goes to the Region and the remaining 0.19 goes to the School Board.
The evening concluded with positive feedback regarding the dedication of King Fire and Emergency Services Volunteer Fire Department and their commitment to the community. Their smoke detector programing and partnership with the Lions Club on the red light alerting systems were also commended. Residents were encouraged to reach out to the fire department for more information to ensure that their homes are fire safe.
