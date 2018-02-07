Letters

Reader questions intentions of Bill 139

February 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

One has to question the Provincial government’s motivation with its new legislation, Bill 139, “Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act 2017,” wherein it plans to replace the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) with a new Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT). Could it actually be more of a public relations gesture to appease the ever growing antagonism towards the OMB by citizens of Ontario than an actual desire to combat inappropriate development and threats to our environment?
Although the government, with great fanfare, has introduced the new legislation, it proposes to continue to allow the OMB to function until Royal Assent, grandfathering all appeals made prior to that. This, and the lack of detail on the workings of the LPAT, is resulting in developers swamping the OMB with appeals.
Could the LPAT be purposely vague? Although the government declares that the new legislation will give communities and municipalities stronger voices, there is no evidence, at least at the moment, that this will be the case. It seems more likely that in “simplifying” the process, the government is actually streamlining it to the point that options are greatly reduced.
The question has to be asked: How local will the LPAT actually be? Will the tribunal truly have a better understanding of a particular community issue than the current OMB, that presently “parachutes” an officer in to sit in judgement on something about which the officer is initially quite ignorant?
Although the government intimates that municipalities will have more power, the extent of that power is actually going to be dictated by the community’s Official Plan (OP). Once the OP is approved, the LPAT will be a closed door to any protest or concern regarding inappropriate development or issues that may have negative ramifications.
Consequently, whatever parameters are included in the OP and subsequently signed off on by the Council of the day become etched in stone. There will be no avenue open for an individual or a group to protest the OP, at least through the LPAT.
Now, on the surface this seems a democratic process with the elected officials of a community creating an OP customized for that particular community. In reality they are actually signing off on a provincial policy that was created in a cookie cutter manner by the provincial government, refined by the regional government that then tells the municipality what parameters it expects to be incorporated into the OP. Actually, from one perspective it could be viewed as more dictatorial than democratic.
Communities differ greatly and while one initiative may be beneficial for one community it may be less so for another. One particular parameter that comes to mind is the one concerning population growth. If the infrastructure is lacking in a particular community, then expecting it to grow beyond its capabilities could result in both social and structural deficiencies.
At least with the OMB there was a semblance of democracy, admittedly often weighted in the developer’s favour, but it did allow for dissension and a means to debate the pros and cons of an issue. The problem with the OMB was that it was greatly influenced by the level of professionalism in the presentation that gave the developer, with an expensive legal team, an unfair advantage over an individual or group of people submitting a more basic legal presentation.
It is vital that council gets it right when it signs off on the OP. And the councillors need to be above reproach as to what is, or more importantly, what is not included within the plan. That’s a whole lot of power for such a small group of people to wield.


Mike Shackleford
Schomberg

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Healthy Minds Hypnosis Canada offers weight loss through suggestion

The answers to most of our fears and apprehensions rest within us. We all have the power to change our behaviour and a little kick-start if often all we need to help us on the road to success. For those who have struggled with weight management issues, there’s a new tool in the arsenal.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Commentary

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open