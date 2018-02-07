Headline News

No increase in King’s 2018 budget

February 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King residents received a bit of a break on their residential tax bills, thanks to a zero increase in this year’s budget. King is the only municipality in York, and perhaps all of the GTA, to do this.
King council approved the 2018 operating and capital budgets Monday, after staff worked diligently to whittle down a previously recommended 2% hike.
The tax rate is projected to drop by roughly 8% for the Township’s portion of the property tax bill. The final tax rate will be determined when York Region and provincial education rates are known. It’s expected the Regional portion of the tax bill will increase slightly over last year.
“We’re proud of what staff and council have achieved with this budget,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We’ve managed to sharpen our pencils and reduce the Township’s tax rate, while continuing to make contributions to our reserves that will support long-term investment in our infrastructure. This strategy helps us plan for the future with more financial certainty and sustainability.”
Maintaining the Township portion of the net tax levy requirement will assist homeowners who experienced significant increases in their property assessment values last year. Taxpayers who experienced assessment value increases over 7% will continue to see some increase as the increased assessment impact is phased in over the next 3 years. However, with the reduction to the Township tax rate the impact will be less than it was in 2107.
Staff achieved the 0% net levy through a combination of identifying incremental sources of revenue; deferring personnel requirements, and a “temporary reliance” on the tax rate stabilization reserve, to offset the impacts of Bill 148.
Staff had to shave roughly $560,000 from the draft budget. Final assessment data shows a higher-than-expected tax revenue. The Township will draw $230,000 from its stabilization reserve to counteract the impacts this year of Bill 148. Some programs were changed to find savings within department budgets.
The amended 2018 capital budget totals $26.9 million, a drop of $3.7 million that was originally forecasted back in January 2017.
This is attributed to a rescheduling of road projects in Nobleton; adding priority watermain works in Schomberg, and eliminating the need for debenture financing of a major fire vehicle.
This doesn’t mean that taxpayers will be paying less, however. At this point, it’s difficult to pinpoint the tax impacts, so staff provided three scenarios for local taxpayers.
In one case, King’s share of the taxes will actually decline, and if York and the education portion of property taxes rise, the estimated blended 2.13% increase. If MPAC assessments call for a 7% hike, local homeowners paying $98 to $197 more this year in taxes.
In another scenario, the share for King and education will decline, and York’s will rise, for a blended hike of .24%. Those with an assessed value increase of 5% will see their taxes go up between $11 and $21.
In the last scenario, those with an assessed value increase of 12% will see the biggest hike, between $320 and $640.
“This year’s budget shows we can invest wisely while also operating within our means,” Pellegrini added. “We will keep taxes relatively low while maintaining the programs and services King’s residents expect and deserve.”
The main source of income for the Township is property taxes. This is estimated to reach $30.3 million this year, compared to $29.8 in 2017.
Commercial assessment shows the biggest jump this year – 14.38%. That’s followed by a 10.51% increase in residential development. Total taxable assessment in 2018 is pegged at $8.59 billion.
All property owners received an assessment notice in 2016 from MPAC, outlining the changes in assessment phased in from 2017 to 2020. This assessment has a direct impact on your property bill.
King Treasurer, Allan Evelyn, stressed the importance of aligning contributions to infrastructure reserves with the investment in intergenerational capital assets that will serve the Township as its population continues to grow. The 2018 budgets demonstrate that commitment and maintain a course toward fiscal sustainability.
In addition to infrastructure investment, property tax dollars pay for a wide range of programs and services, said Pellegrini.
“Here are just a few things you get for your tax dollars: snow removal from roads and sidewalks, road and bridge repairs and maintenance, fire and emergency services, parks, arenas and four library branches. Add to that the unique experience of living in such a beautiful place as King Township, we think we’re providing excellent value for tax dollars.”
To support King Township operations and continued growth, the Township’s $26.9 million capital budget funded by property taxes ($4.6 million), development charges ($12.6 million), various reserves $2.4 million) and debentures ($7.3 million) includes the following highlights:
• $10.4 million for improving roads and bridges.
• $1.7 million for Parks, Recreation and Culture projects.
• $200,000 for libraries.
• $11.8 million for municipal buildings.
The Township portion of tax bill based on assessment value of $784,300.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Healthy Minds Hypnosis Canada offers weight loss through suggestion

The answers to most of our fears and apprehensions rest within us. We all have the power to change our behaviour and a little kick-start if often all we need to help us on the road to success. For those who have struggled with weight management issues, there’s a new tool in the arsenal.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Commentary

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open