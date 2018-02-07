SIU investigating after King City crash

February 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate a single-vehicle collision in King City.
The unit was called in following the crash, which injured the 41-year-old female driver.
The unit reports that At approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was traveling west on King Road when he observed a vehicle traveling south on Spring Hill Drive. That vehicle turned left onto King Road and began traveling east in the westbound lanes.
The officer made a U-turn and followed the vehicle in order to further investigate the driver.
A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a concrete pylon on the north side of King Road, west of Dufferin Street.
The driver was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with multiple fractures.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. At this time, one subject officer and one witness officer have been designated.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.
